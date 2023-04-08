Middlesbrough man and current Hibernian loanee Matthew Hoppe has admitted that he doesn't know how things are going to pan out for him once he returns to the Riverside, speaking to The Herald.

The striker was brought in last summer - but failed to become a key part of Chris Wilder's plans before the current Watford manager's departure.

It looked as though this managerial change would give the United States international the opportunity to turn things around at the Riverside but he found his game time limited under Michael Carrick too.

The former Manchester United midfielder gave Hoppe the choice to go out on loan and this is an opportunity he took, with the 22-year-old winning more game time in the Scottish Premiership under Lee Johnson, recording one goal and two assists in six league appearances for his current loan team.

What's the current state of play in Middlesbrough's forward department?

Cameron Archer is currently on loan at the Riverside - but it would be a surprise if he signed for the club on a permanent basis considering he's probably still rated quite highly at parent side Aston Villa.

Marcus Forss is available as another option, although he has played out wide at times and that could potentially boost Hoppe's chances of winning a decent amount of game time on Teesside next term.

Josh Coburn will also be wanting plenty of game time if he stays at the Riverside next season though - and it will be interesting to see whether Carrick decides to send one or both of Coburn and Hoppe out on loan again.

And Rodrigo Muniz looks set to head back to Fulham in the summer following an unsuccessful loan spell.

What did Matthew Hoppe say about his Middlesbrough future?

The departures of Archer and Muniz could allow Hoppe to secure more playing time during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

However, he could still be far down the pecking order next term and the American has admitted that he's currently focusing on the short term with his future at the Riverside uncertain.

He said: "I don’t know how it’s [his future] going to pan out.

"I’m just focusing on the next three games and trying to achieve top six and then hopefully we get to Europe from there.

"That’s the focus and then we’ll see what happens for next season."

Does Hoppe have a future at Middlesbrough?

It may depend on whether Boro are promoted at the end of the season or not.

If they aren't, Steve Gibson may not want to spend too much money and that could allow Hoppe to come in and stake his claim for a place in the starting lineup in the absence of Archer.

The Teesside outfit may have made a decent amount of money from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier - but they have also spent quite a bit and may need to reduce their budget if they want to avoid selling key players.

If Boro are promoted though, it would be difficult to see Hoppe winning much game time anytime soon and it feels as though it would benefit the player to try and secure a permanent exit if he finds himself surplus to requirements once again next season.

He may have only spent a matter of months on Teesside - but he risks failing to fulfil his potential unless the settles down somewhere for the long term and secures regular game time - so he should be prepared to hand in a transfer request if required.