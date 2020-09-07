Middlesbrough player linked with surprise departure ahead of new season

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is looking to cash-in on goalkeeper Aynsley Pears according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Pears was Middlesbrough’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of last year’s campaign, making 25 appearances in all competitions last term.

Boro finished 17th in the Championship, as they confirmed their status in the second-tier for another season as Warnock ‘steadied the ship’ after taking charge of the club following Jonathan Woodgate’s dismissal.

Pears is entering the final year of his contract with Middlesbrough, and this report from the Daily Mail has claimed that the goalkeeper is likely to attract interest from other clubs in the near future.

Dejan Stojanovic started between the posts for Boro in their EFL Cup first round clash against Shrewsbury Town, with Pears being an unused substitute.

It appears as though his days at the club are numbered ahead of the new Championship season, where Middlesbrough will be eager to get off to a positive start under Warnock’s guidance.

Boro will know that they face a real battle to pick up points in their first match of the league campaign though, as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Friday evening.

The Verdict:

I’m really not sure about this.

Pears has already shown that he’s capable of performing to a high standard in the Championship with Middlesbrough last season, and won them vital points as they confirmed their survival in the second-tier.

With one year remaining on his contract though, his future was always going to be up for discussion heading into the new league campaign.

But I am surprised to hear that Warnock is looking to move him on now, rather than looking at entering talks over a new deal for the shot-stopper.