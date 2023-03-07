Middlesbrough player is facing crossroads moment, here is what the club should do: Opinion

During the previous summer transfer window, Middlesbrough opted to engage a reasonable amount of activity.

Boro decided to strengthen their options in the goalkeeping position by swooping for Liam Roberts and Zack Steffen.

Roberts joined Boro on a free transfer after featuring for Northampton Town in League Two last season.

Steffen meanwhile sealed a loan move to the Riverside Stadium from Manchester City.

Having fallen out of favour in the closing stages of the previous campaign, fellow keeper Joe Lumley was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis ahead of the current term.

Signed by Reading on a season-long loan deal, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature regularly for the club in the Championship.

Lumley recently made his 30th league appearance for Reading in their 3-1 victory over Blackpool and is expected to return to the side this evening for their meeting with Sheffield United after being ineligible to play against Boro last weekend.

With Lumley set to return to Boro this summer, the club will need to make a decision regarding his future as his current contract will reach a crescendo in June.

Instead of offering the keeper a new deal, Boro simply have to part ways with him later this year.

Handed the opportunity to prove his worth in a Middlesbrough shirt last season, Lumley struggled at times with his consistency as he only managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.44 in the Championship.

It is fair to say that Lumley has not set this division alight at Reading as he is only averaging a slightly better match rating this season (6.47) and has also conceded 44 league goals.

While the keeper does possess a great deal of experience at this level having made 141 second-tier appearances during his career, it may be beneficial for all of the parties involved if he departs this summer.

By becoming a free-agent, Lumley will be able to seal a permanent move to Reading who are currently allowed to sign players on free transfers or loan deals that do not include a fee due to the nature of their transfer embargo.

As for the former Queens Park Rangers man, a switch to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out will provide him with the opportunity to improve as a player.

Middlesbrough meanwhile could use the money freed up from the wage bill as a result of Lumley’s departure to sign a replacement for Steffen who is set to return to the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

By achieving promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of head coach Michael Carrick, Boro will be able to set their sights on ambitious targets who feature in this particular position.

