Middlesbrough player inching closer to Riverside exit amid interest from European side

Turkish Super Lig outfit Konyaspor have made “significant” progress in their quest to recruit Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu, according to an update from journalist Ertan Suzgun.

The 27-year-old was told he was surplus to requirements on Teesside earlier this summer after returning from his loan spell at Cardiff City, something that came as no real surprise considering Chris Wilder gave the green light for him to go out on loan shortly after the current Boro manager’s arrival.

Though he managed to score some crucial goals against Barnsley and Derby County for the Bluebirds in their fight against the drop, he hasn’t done enough to remain at the club, though he still has two years left to run on his current contract.

According to an update from Sky Sports earlier this week (8/8; 13:13), Konyaspor had offered to take him away from the Riverside on a free transfer, though they offered to insert a 20% sell-on clause into this agreement as an incentive for the English second-tier side.

And it has now been reported by Suzgun that significant progress has been made in their quest to land the Boro forward, going as far as inviting him to Turkey ahead of a potential agreement.

The player’s stance on the move is currently unclear – but he will want to secure an exit from the Riverside to get regular playing minutes under his belt.

The Verdict:

A move to Turkey could be a good one for Ikpeazu who probably won’t be on a modest wage and will surely have more of a chance to thrive out there than he would at Boro.

He has the physicality and attributes to be a real asset for another English second-tier side though – and this is why it’s surprising that none of his current side’s league rivals have moved to secure his services.

Reading are one side that could benefit from his services – and he may be open to this move considering he spent time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium earlier in his playing career.

As part of their transfer restrictions, they can’t spend transfer fees but still have a loan spot to fill and could potentially negotiate a free transfer, with Boro potentially prepared to let him go for free.

The two sides have already struck up a relationship with Joe Lumley heading to Berkshire on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer, with other sides like former loan club Cardiff potentially benefitting from him too.

A move to Turkey may provide the striker with a fresh start though, something that may be needed after his failed spell on Teesside.