Having got a lot of their summer transfer business done earlier on in pre-season, Middlesbrough's incomings have rather slowed down in recent weeks.

The Teessiders landed a windfall last summer when both Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier were sold to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively, with the club able to re-invest some of that money into the first-team squad.

And with Boro running at significant financial losses most years before player trading, the need to sell a key asset is perhaps lingering yet again if they want to do any more significant business.

The signings of Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Seny Dieng, Sam Silvera and Morgan Rogers - whilst all for undisclosed fees - are mostly investments for the next year or two rather than players who are expected to make an impact at the top end of the Championship immediately, apart from Dieng who will be Boro's first-choice stopper.

Boro are yet to replace both Cameron Archer and Ryan Giles - two successful loanees from last season with the former seemingly remaining at Aston Villa and the latter signing permanently for Luton Town - and it may take a departure to get the ball rolling.

Talisman Chuba Akpom has less than a year remaining on his contract and he is yet to sign a new one, so there is a chance that he could move on before the September 1 deadline.

Surprisingly though, there hasn't been many links to Akpom's services, but one player who looks to be somewhat in-demand is Paddy McNair.

The Northern Ireland international wasn't initially a first-choice centre-back under Michael Carrick last season but eventually got into the team at the expense of Dael Fry, playing 34 times in all competitions by the end of the season.

What is Paddy McNair's situation at Middlesbrough?

With less than 12 months remaining on his contract though, the versatile 28-year-old has been linked with a whole host of clubs looking to strike a bargain deal.

TEAMtalk suggested a number of weeks ago that Luton, as well as Burnley, Sheffield United, Leeds, Bournemouth and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on McNair this summer, but now some surprise overseas interest has emerged.

According to a report from Football Insider, Italian outfit Como are now lining up a move for McNair as they look to build a squad capable of winning promotion to Serie A, having not been in the top flight for 20 years now.

And Como have strong links to English football, with their president being none other than former England international midfielder Dennis Wise, as well as their head coach being ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

They will have to pay a fee though for McNair's services and with Premier League and Championship clubs also said to be watching on regarding his situation with interest, it remains to be seen whether he still stay at the Riverside Stadium or be moving on.

Should Middlesbrough cash in on Paddy McNair?

With less than a year remaining on his contract and Carrick having Fry and Darragh Lenihan at his disposal, as well as Matt Clarke, it would make sense for Boro to get the best possible price for the Northern Irishman.

The ex-Man United man has been solid and dependable for the most part over the years for Boro, but he's not irreplaceable.

Boro can more afford to get rid of McNair than someone like Akpom, so they should be listening to offers this summer.