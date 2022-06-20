Middlesbrough FC player exit confirmed

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming has once again departed the Teessiders on loan after securing a second loan spell with Kilmarnock, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old spent the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign on loan north of the border at Killie, who were plying their trade in the second tier of Scottish football.

However, they were promoted back to the Premiership under Derek McInnes’ management, and Hemming had a major role to play in their success.

Hemming played in all 36 league games for Kilmarnock, keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding just 26 times as they stormed to the Scottish Championship title.

His performances were good enough for McInnes to come calling once again for his services, and Killie have now secured his signature for another campaign.

Despite Chris Wilder overhauling the goalkeeping department at the Riverside Stadium this summer, there is no place for Hemmings in his plans, with players set to be recruited from elsewhere to form Boro’s group of stoppers for the upcoming Championship season.

Kilmarnock are the fourth team that Hemming has joined on loan in his career from Boro, having had previous spells at Darlington, Hartlepool United and Blyth Spartans.

The Verdict

With the struggles that Boro’s goalkeeping options faced last season, Hemming perhaps would have fancied his chances of being given an opportunity by Chris Wilder in pre-season.

However, the fact he’s already made the move back to Kilmarnock suggests that Wilder has already made his mind up when it comes to Boro’s supporting cast of stoppers.

Hemming clearly impressed Derek McInnes enough to get him to return for a second spell – anyone who averages less than a goal a game regardless of the defence in-front of them has to be impressive.

With one year left on his Middlesbrough contract though, this loan move could potentially turn in to a permanent one midway through the campaign or at the end of it – on the other hand though he could impress enough for Boro to give him a chance in 12 months time.