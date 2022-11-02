Middlesbrough player comments on Michael Carrick’s methods following Hull City victory

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan has heaped praise on new head coach Michael Carrick after he secured his first victory at the second time of asking.

Carrick saw his debut match against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon go awry – just as it looked as though Boro were going to take a point back to Teesside with them, Jordan Storey’s stoppage time header stole all three back in the favour of the Lilywhites.

It was a different story in Carrick’s second away match in succession though, as Middlesbrough ran out 3-1 victors over another lowly team in Hull City to move themselves above the Tigers in the table and up to 18th in the Championship.

Whilst the second and third Boro strikes went down as own goals, Lenihan himself tried to claim his side’s second as he headed it across the box and towards goal, but the effort was deemed to be not on target and the final touch came off Tobias Figueiredo before crossing the line.

Despite having that goal chalked away from him, Lenihan was in jubilant mood post-match and has praised the immediate impact that Carrick has made on the training pitch and on a matchday.

“It was a team performance. If you don’t have that team cohesion, you don’t do well,” Lenihan told the Yorkshire Post.

“We have a great set of lads and they are willing to do their best for the team. If you don’t have that, you have no chance in this league. “It has been fantastic since he (Carrick) has come in with the detail and how he has got his message. “From playing, you can definitely see what he wants to achieve. “I feel much more comfortable and like we will get better in each game and training session and throughout the season.” The Verdict With his coaching experience at Manchester United, Carrick should be able to get a tune out of the players he has at his disposal. Make no bones about it, on paper Boro have one of the better squads in the Championship, but for whatever reason they have struggled to fire under Chris Wilder in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign. What we saw against Hull though was much better and it was a step in the right direction for a team who need to put some wins together before the month-long break for the World Cup. With Bristol City, Blackpool and Norwich coming up before that, Boro could be in a much more positive league position by the time the Championship stops playing for the best part of a month, and in that period Carrick will get to drill his ideas into the players so that they come back a much different side.