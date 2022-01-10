Middlesbrough player closing in on temporary departure

Middlesbrough youngster Williams Kokolo is heading out on loan to League One outfit Burton Albion, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

And that will mean he links up with former Boro striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, with the ex-Netherlands international the current manager at the Brewers.

Kokolo joined Boro in 2020 after starting off his career in his native France with Monaco, before moving to British shores in 2017 with Sunderland.

The left-sided player had a stint on loan at non-league Darlington in that time before signing for the Teessiders in March almost two years ago.

Kokolo was a regular feature for Boro’s under-23’s last season at left-back and has continued in that role during the current campaign, providing two assists in the Premier League 2 competition.

A senior debut for Kokolo was awarded earlier in the season though against Luton Town in a cameo appearance and his first start came under Chris Wilder this past weekend in the FA Cup against Mansfield Town.

Now though he’s set to continue his development at the Pirelli Stadium, where he is set to stay for the remainder of the campaign.

The Verdict

Having seen Kokolo in senior action for the first time now, Wilder clearly believes that he’s ready for regular football in the third tier.

And from an attacking wing-back point of view, there’s not many better managers to go and work for than Hasselbaink, who likes his teams to attack – just like he did as a player.

Kokolo can also play as a winger as well but judging by the way Burton have recently been setting up, he will be utilised as a wing-back.

With his contract set to expire at the Riverside this summer as well, Kokolo will be looking to prove that he can handle himself in the EFL and will be hunting a fresh deal you’d imagine.