Middlesbrough player closing in on overseas transfer move

Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero is closing in on a return to his native Argentina with Boca Juniors, according to reports in South America.

TYC Sports indicate that the Argentine giants have offered to take the central midfielder on a one-year loan deal with no fee paid, however there will be an option to purchase the 23-year-old on a permanent basis next summer.

Despite not receiving an answer just yet, Boca are reportedly set to have their offer approved by Boro, with reporter Nacho Bezruk describing the move as ‘very close’

Payero has not had the easiest of times since he arrived at the Teesside club last August for a £6 million fee from Banfield, playing just 12 games in the Championship last season – six of those were starts.

The Argentina under-23 international midfielder’s most recent outing came as a late cameo in the 1-1 draw on April 23 against Swansea City, having only just recovered from an ankle injury.

That could be his last showing in a Boro shirt for a while – and perhaps his final one ever – as he closes in on a return back to his home country.

The Verdict

It’s fair to say that is hasn’t entirely worked out for Payero at the Riverside Stadium.

Having struggled to get a run of games going together under Neil Warnock’s management, Payero suffered the same fate under Chris Wilder, as well as suffering from a bad injury which kept him on the sidelines for months.

There’s quite clearly a player there – you don’t get capped for Argentina’s under-23’s if you’re not good – but perhaps he wasn’t exactly suited to English football, and more specifically Championship football.

Even though there’s a chance that Payero could return to Boro next year if this deal goes through, the chances are that if he does well at Boca Juniors, then he will become their player on a permanent basis, so it’s a case of what could have been for the midfielder on Teesside.