Middlesbrough player closing in on Charlton transfer move

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Marcus Browne on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been on the sidelines for over a year after seriously injuring his knee in an FA Cup match for Boro against a Brentford in January 2021.

Browne was one of several players on Teesside who manager Chris Wilder was willing to entertain offers for with a potential permanent exit for the 2019 signing on the cards.

However Browne will join the Addicks on a temporary basis to bolster Johnnie Jackson’s options in the final third and provide competition to the likes of Elliot Lee and Alex Gilbey.

Charlton have already been busy and if completed it would be their third addition of the month after the return of Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City and arrival of Chelsea wing-back Juan Familia-Castillo – the 22-year-old himself having featured albeit sporadically for Lee Bowyer’s side this season.

The Verdict

Wilder previously stated that Browne would not be available for match action until March, so Charlton may only get two months of game-time out of the midfielder.

However on his day he is a real threat, especially in the third tier, and he could provide a new spark in and around the 18-yard box.

There are plenty of midfield options at the Riverside now which means even when he’s fit, Browne will struggle to feature under Wilder.

So this is a good chance for him to make an impression, providing there are no hitches in the deal, and it could lead to a permanent switch in the summer if all goes well.