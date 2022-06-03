Middlesbrough player attracting top-flight transfer interest

Middlesbrough’s Martin Payero is attracting interest from three Argentinian clubs ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

The midfielder was a big-money addition for the Teesside outfit from Banfield last summer but he went on to endure a difficult first season in English football.

In fairness to Payero, injuries restricted the impact he could make, as he only featured in 13 Championship games under Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder.

And, it appears he could be on the move, as South American reporter César Luis Merlo revealed that Boca Juniors, Racing Club and former club Banfield are all taking an interest in the Argentine U23 international.

Whilst it was not clear whether it would be a permanent move or a loan switch, Wilder may be willing to sanction a deal for Payero as he struggled to establish himself in the team during the run-in.

As well as that, the boss knows he will need to let players go if he is to bring in the new signings that he wants to freshen up the group after they just missed out on the play-offs.

The verdict

The reality is that Payero hasn’t made the impact that everyone at Boro had hoped when he joined.

Of course, it’s not easy for players moving to a new league and a new country, whilst he also had injuries, so you can’t totally write Payero off as he could still come good.

Yet, the chance to get a fee or even just his wages off the books may appeal to Middlesbrough and give Wilder more freedom in the market as he tries to improve his squad.

