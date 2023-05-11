Middlesbrough are hoping to agree a new contract with Sol Brynn as the goalkeeper attracts transfer interest following his performances with Swindon.

Who is Sol Brynn?

The 22-year-old local lod has come through the ranks at Boro, but he has understandably found it hard to get game time.

Therefore, he has spent the past few years out on loan, having spells with Darlington and Queen of the South before spending the current campaign with Swindon.

And, that time with the Robins has gone very well indeed. Whilst the team endured an underwhelming season as they missed out on a play-off place, Brynn impressed and was named as the Player of the Year.

Now, the stopper will return to Teesside, and Football Insider has revealed that a new contract is in the pipeline for Brynn.

They state that talks will take place with the player and his representatives, as they look to extend his deal, which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The update also adds that other clubs are monitoring the youngster ahead of the summer window, as they wait to see what Boro’s plans are with the academy graduate.

It would seem highly unlikely that Brynn manages to force his way into Michael Carrick’s plans next season, especially if Boro are successful in the play-offs, as they take on Coventry City this weekend in the semi-final first-leg.

So, even if Brynn does extend his contract, another loan move could be on the cards for him next season.

This is a smart move by Middlesbrough

Brynn has excelled with Swindon, and that’s exactly what Boro and the player would have wanted from this loan spell. He was given regular minutes for a League Two side, and he has grown as a keeper considerably in the past 12 months.

So, with his deal expiring in a year, it makes total sense that Boro want to protect his value by agreeing new terms, even if he won’t be ready to force his way into the XI next season under Carrick.

But, he is clearly a player with a bright future, and if the new deal is signed, you would expect another loan spell to follow, with clubs in the third tier sure to have taken notice of Brynn’s performances with Swindon. Then, in the years to come, he could get the chance to become the main man at the club he has grown up with.