Middlesbrough pair have their say on Barnsley’s playing style after defeat

Injured Middlesbrough duo Sam Morsy and Marcus Browne commented on Barnsley’s ‘unique’ approach as the Tykes beat Boro 2-0 at Oakwell this afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s side went to the Yorkshire outfit looking to get back to winning ways, but goals from Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike ensured the hosts picked up all three points.

That continues Barnsley’s fine form, and whilst they are exceeding all expectations to sit fifth in the table, their direct approach has rubbed some up the wrong way in the past – including Wayne Rooney.

And, the style of Valérien Ismaël’s team prompted Browne to comment about the game, with Morsy responding, as they agreed that Barnsley’s approach is ‘unique’.

‘Football match or head tennis?’, was Browne’s initial comment, before the ex-Wigan man replied with; ‘Barnsley have a unique style of play to say the least’.

Then, Browne explained how it differs to the team they came up against earlier in the campaign.

“Very unique! The difference in the style of play from the start of the season to now.”

The Tykes are currently five points clear of seventh place as they look to secure a top six finish.

The verdict

There’s no denying that Barnsley’s approach is different to most teams, as it’s direct and they play with high intensity from start to finish.

However, it clearly works, with the team overachieving right now and there’s a very real chance they could win promotion, which would be a remarkable story.

The comments from Morsy and Browne are fair, even if they are slight digs, but ultimately it’s about results, and another win for the Tykes shows they have the right formula.

