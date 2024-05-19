Highlights Middlesbrough missed a play-off place by four points, largely due to a poor start in the season.

Carrick needs Gibson's backing for a promotion battle next season.

Gibson's net worth is £270 million, funding club operations for years.

Middlesbrough missed out on a play-off place by just four points last season.

The Teesside outfit had aimed to compete for a top six finish yet again after coming fourth in the table in 2023.

However, a poor start to the campaign proved crucial as they narrowly missed out on sixth place.

Michael Carrick has earned a lot of praise for his work during his time in charge at the Riverside and will now be hoping to guide the team to a promotion battle next year.

To do so, he will require the backing of the club’s owner Steve Gibson in the transfer market.

Gibson is also the chairman at Middlesbrough, a role he has held since 1994.

Here we take a look at the source of the wealth behind Boro’s owner…

Steve Gibson’s net worth

The most recent report on the net worth of Gibson comes from The 2020 Sunday Times Rich List, via Teesside Live, which claimed that the then 62-year-old was worth roughly £270 million.

While that is obviously a fortune, it is still a small one relative to some of the club’s competition in the Championship.

Gibson is a life-long Middlesbrough supporter, but has had to handle the growing finances of the game, having initially taken charge of the club in 1986 as part of a consortium.

He completed a majority takeover of Boro in 1994, which led to him replacing Colin Henderson as chairman.

Gibson was key to the move to the Riverside Stadium, which was completed in 1995, and helped to fund the signings of several big-name players.

However, he has struggled to fund that level of competition as the game’s finances have continued to grow, which ultimately led to their relegation in 2008/09 under now England manager Gareth Southgate.

Middlesbrough have gained promotion to the Premier League just once since then, spending one year in the top flight after Aitor Karanka guided them to a top two finish in 2016.

Source of Steve Gibson’s wealth

Gibson is the founder of Bulkhaul Limited, which he founded in 1981, a company which specialises in the delivery of bulk goods via tanks.

The British entrepreneur set up Gibson O’Neill Company Ltd alongside business partner Michael O’Neill.

The Boro owner holds a majority stake in the holding company which runs Bulkhaul Limited, with 75 percent of their shares.

The company also owns the Rockliffe Hall hotel, a five-star hotel located in Darlington.

Gibson also had a career as a local politician, becoming the youngest ever Labour councillor at the age of just 21 in 1979, although he is less involved in that area nowadays.

The running of Middlesbrough remains one of his top priorities, and he is quite hands-on with the day-to-day running of the Championship club.

The 66-year-old will be heavily involved with the club’s upcoming recruitment plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Boro will be aiming to at least earn a place back in the play-offs after missing out this term, and could even set their sights on an automatic promotion push with the right additions during the off-season.