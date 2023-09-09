In an age where football club owners come under enormous amounts of scrutiny and pressure for not delivering to the ever-growing demands of supporters, it is very rare to get one that can sustain such a long period of stewardship.

This is the case with the Middlesbrough FC chairman Steve Gibson, who has overseen so much change at his hometown club since taking the reins of the North East club in 1994, after being part of a consortium that saved the club from liquidation in the summer of 1986 after being the youngest person ever to join the Boro Board of Directors just two years previous, aged just 26.

What has Steve Gibson achieved during his time as Middlesbrough chairman?

Since taking over from Colin Henderson in 1994, Gibson oversaw Boro's move from Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium the following year.

This move then saw Boro attract a number of high-profile players such as Fabrizio Ravanelli, Juninho, Emerson, Paul Gascoigne and Paul Merson during Bryan Robson's tenure as manager.

He would see Boro reach Wembley three times in a year, although all three appearances would end in defeat. However, under the following guidance of Steve McClaren, they would end their 128-year wait for a major trophy by defeating Bolton 2-1 in the 2003/04 Carling Cup Final, after which Gibson was given the Freedom of Middlesbrough.

Just two years later, the club would reach the UEFA Cup Final, before losing 4-0 to Sevilla. However, he has also overseen three relegations from the Premier League.

What is Steve Gibson's business history and net worth?

Despite owning such a historic football club for 29 years, Gibson is far from a billionaire compared to some of the owners he has faced competition with over the years, particularly in the Premier League.

The last record of Gibson's Net Worth was in the Sunday Times' 2020 Rich List, where he saw it increase by just £60m, from £210m to £270m.

He founded Bulkhaul Ltd in 1981, a company based around the global transportation of bulk liquids. Gibson would set up the company after being given £1,000 from his father.

Gibson is the majority owner of his business' holding company, Gibson O'Neill Company Ltd, with a 75% stake alongside fellow businessman Michael O'Neill. The company's assets include Bulkhaul, Middlesbrough FC, and Rockliffe Hall Hotel, which is located next to Boro's training facilities.

In 2022, the holding company had an estimated net worth of £148,475,000 as per CompanyCheck.

What has been said about Steve Gibson's association with Middlesbrough FC?

In April 2022, Football finance expert Kieran Maguire made comment regarding Steve Gibson's generosity to back whoever is in the Middlesbrough dugout, which at the time was Chris Wilder, after the club recorded losses of more than £30m following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Middlesbrough have lost, over the years, £233 million and the vast majority of those losses have been covered by Steve Gibson, either through buying shares in the club or lending money to the club.

"In terms of who has been the great beneficiary, Steve Gibson has put a hell of a lot more money into Middlesbrough Football Club than has been transferred in terms of group relief. His net contribution is still we are talking somewhere in the region of £200 million, based on my calculations." Maguire continued.

Current Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has also highlighted how much Gibson has the club's best interests at heart, speaking to the Northern Echo in April.

"You can tell how much it means to him. I want him to get excited and be passionate, because that’s why he’s still in it. He still wants to achieve things and try and build this club and make it great. He wants us to get back to the top tier and pushing to be better all the time. That’s his dream, if you like."

Gibson will be hoping Carrick can change Boro's current fortunes, as they sit bottom of the Championship table with just one point to their name after just five games.