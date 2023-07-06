Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with QPR for goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

According to Mike McGrath, Boro are closing in on the signing of the shot-stopper as they look to build a side capable of competing for promotion next season.

The 28-year-old has been a key member of the QPR first team squad since earning his way into the side in the 2020-21 campaign.

Who is Seny Dieng?

Dieng originally signed for the London club in 2016 from AFC Fylde after just a few months with the Scottish side.

Dieng started his career for Red Star Zurich in Switzerland, but has also played in the Netherlands, Germany and Scotland before joining the Championship club.

The Senegal international was initially loaned out a number of times before breaking into the first team squad at Loftus Road.

Over the last three seasons he has featured 116 times in the Championship, only briefly losing his place in the side during the 2021-22 term due to competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dieng was key to QPR surviving in the second division in 2022-23, with the shot-stopper earning plenty of praise for his performances as Gareth Ainsworth’s side finished 20th in the table.

What is the latest in Seny Dieng’s future amid Middlesbrough speculation?

Dieng is now one step closer to moving to the Riverside following an agreement between Michael Carrick’s side and QPR.

Carrick led Boro to a fourth place finish in the Championship last season, narrowly missing out on promotion with a 1-0 loss to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Personal terms and a medical are still to follow before the deal can be made official, but it is understood that there won’t be any issues in finalising these details.

Middlesbrough are in search of a new goalkeeper following the completion of Zach Steffen’s loan deal from Manchester City this summer.

The American spent the campaign as first-choice between the sticks for Carrick’s side, but has returned to the Etihad without an agreement to remain at Boro on a permanent basis.

It remains to be seen what figures are involved in Middlesbrough’s agreement with QPR, but this move will be seen as a real coup for the promotion chasing club.

Boro have also agreed a deal to sign Morgan Rogers this week, which indicates that transfer business is starting to pick-up at the Riverside for this summer.

How much will Seny Dieng cost?

It's reported by Alex Crook at talkSPORT that the deal Boro have agreed for Dieng is around the £2m mark.

Dieng will "replace Leicester City bound Zack Steffen as number 1" in Carrick's squad.

Is Seny Dieng a good signing for Middlesbrough?

This is an excellent addition to Carrick’s side, all things considered.

Dieng is one of the best keepers in the division and Middlesbrough are in desperate need of strengthening in that area.

The Senegal international should even prove an upgrade on Steffen, whose inconsistent performances last season were an issue.

It is a huge blow for QPR to lose such an important player, especially given how poorly their season just went.

But the arrival of Dieng is a signal of intent for Boro, who will be among the favourites to compete for automatic promotion over the next year.