Middlesbrough kept the heat on Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion over the weekend, beating Preston North End 4-0 whilst the Blades were in FA Cup action.

It was another dominant display from Michael Carrick's side, with Cameron Archer's brace in the space of six second-half minutes taking the game away from Preston. Marcus Forss rounded off the scoring for Boro, who had Chuba Akpom to thank for setting them on their way.

Akpom converted on 22 minutes after some slick interplay with Archer, for what was the striker's 24th goal in just his 31st Championship appearance of the season.

The 27-year-old's revival this season has been nothing short of remarkable, with Akpom now scoring in six straight fixtures at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro's official Twitter account have highlighted that's a record-equalling run of form on home turf, with Akpom joining Hamilton Ricard and Yakubu in achieving the feat.

Akpom got his record started with a goal in Boro's 2-0 win over Watford on January 28th before a brace against Blackpool.

Two more games brought four more goals against QPR and Reading FC, before Akpom scored in back-to-back fixtures with Stoke City and Preston.

Of those six straight home games Akpom has scored in, Boro have picked up 16 points from a possible 18, only slipping up against Stoke and drawing 1-1 with the Potters.

That's a run that's helped propel Boro into the automatic promotion conversation.

Carrick's side are third and three points adrift of Sheffield United. The Blades, though, have a game in-hand against West Bromwich Albion to come in April, with the race for second firmly in the hands of Paul Heckingbottom.

Boro's next fixture comes on April 1st against Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

Akpom has been incredible for Boro this season.

He's looking to join a list including only Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Toney and Glenn Murray as players to score 30 goals in a single Championship season.

The way he's playing right now, he's got every chance of doing so with six goals to score in the space of eight fixtures.

Whilst he won't go down as the division's most prolific marksman (Mitrovic), his record is still very impressive and if it leads Boro back to the Premier League that's all that will matter.

