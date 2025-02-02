Middlesbrough are optimistic about their chances of sealing a loan switch for Samuel Iling-Junior bebfore the transfer deadline.

News of Middlesbrough's interest was first reported by John Percy of The Telegraph after he stated that an agreement with Villa was close to completion yesterday. However, Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC is now reporting that they are optimistic about their chances.

Iling-Junior joined the Chelsea academy in 2011 at the age of eight and spent nine years with the club. He was promoted to the U-19 team aged 16. Despite their best efforts to retain him, he decided to leave Chelsea in 2020, rejecting an athletic scholarship deal in the process.

He has developed out in Italy for the most part since, with Juventus developing the young wide player after leaving Chelsea. The 21-year-old is a versatile figure capable of playing as a winger or wing-back.

Villa signed Iling-Junior from Juventus in July alongside Enzo Barrenechea for a combined fee of around €22 million, with both players agreeing five-year deals at Villa Park. The Midlands outfit loaned Iling-Junior to Champions League side Bologna after securing his services, but he has not been afforded a single start in Serie A.

Middlesbrough optimism grows in Iling-Junior chase

Aston Villa are making the decision to end his spell in Serie A due to concerns over a lack of game time at Bologna. He has featured on 16 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice. However, Iling-Junior has played under 600 minutes in that time [Transfermarkt].

Boro are in advanced talks and an agreement is said to be very close for the winger who has played eight times in the UEFA Champions League this season. He scored his first goal in the competition during a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, marking his club's maiden victory in the competition.

It highlights the quality Michael Carrick and co. are about to land if a move materialises in the final two days of the window for the English winger to move to the Championship club for the remainder of the season. That's despite failure for Iling-Junior to start a Serie A match this term.

Iling-Junior made 45 first-team appearances after making his debut for Juventus in 2022. Last season, the winger played 27 times for Juventus, scoring once, and also featured regularly for the England U-21 team. Now, with talks progressing, he will move to The Riverside until June.

Middlesbrough's attacking depth is excellent under Carrick

Middlesbrough and Carrick have used the loan market to great effect in the past in the second tier, with the ex-Manchester United midfielder happy to give game time to young and developing players.

The likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Giles have already made their attack stronger this month, while Kelechi Iheanacho will provide something different as well. Alongside the likes of Finn Azaz and Ben Doak, it gives them a seriously strong forward line for the level.

Eleven times an England Under-21 international, Iling-Junior is yet to make a competitive appearance for Villa. However, Unai Emery still hopes the 21-year-old can play a part in the future, even if he’s not in the current plans.

That explains the two loans this campaign, and he will hope to develop with more game time on Teesside. Highly thought of and with high potential, the Englishman has appearances and pedigree way above the second tier, and he could be a differential player in Middlesbrough's bid to secure a play-off berth.