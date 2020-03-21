Middlesbrough open contract talks with striker amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Middlesbrough have opened contract talks with young striker Calum Kavanagh after learning of interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.

16-year-old academy graduate Kavanagh is one of English football’s in-demand prospects at moment with interest from coming from the aforementioned London based sides.

Son of former midfielder and Ireland international Graham, Kavanagh has made his mark for Boro’s U18 side this season, with a key performance against Liverpool catching the eye of onlooking scouts.

Having been capped for Ireland’s U17 side, the youngster has also been approached by the English FA and Welsh FA, further making his ability and talent known.

With such interest coming in, Kavanagh’s father spoke to Wales Online to hand Boro fans some welcome news, whilst also claiming that an offer from the Premier League would be interesting.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know that speculation is genuinely just speculation.

“Those clubs are obviously huge clubs. Financially they are in a different league to most of the clubs so they can buy who they want.

“So, if they were to come in and make an offer then obviously we would have to discuss it and see.

“Calum is always of the opinion that he wants to have a career and wherever that career is he’ll decide. It’s about having a long-term view.

“But he’s obviously doing something right if he’s getting attention off Chelsea and Arsenal. So we will see what the next stage is.

“Middlesbrough are speaking to him about a contract, as they have been for his last number of weeks, we will have to see where that goes and what happens with that.”

Graham Kavanagh spent five years at Boro before moving on to have spells with the likes of Stoke City, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

Middlesbrough are currently struggling afloat in the Championship this term, and are just two points clear of the bottom-three with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Verdict

Kavanagh’s ability has seen interest from Arsenal and Chelsea warranted, but like any young player, he will need to make the right decision and with his father by his side, that will be done.

Middlesbrough will try all they can to agree a new contract with the youngster and he could well be handed some first team experience before the current season is over.

He needs to consider any potential move in the future, as Jonathan Woodgate has shown in the past that he is willing to give the club’s younger players a chance in the first team.