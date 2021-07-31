Middlesbrough on verge of sealing transfer agreement for experienced player

Middlesbrough are set to hand a one-year contract to Sol Bamba ahead of the 2021-22 Championship season, according to TeessideLive.

And the Ivorian could also pair up his playing duties with a coaching role, with Neil Warnock hinting that he could take up a coaching role with the club’s under-23 squad at the same time.

Bamba is a favourite of Warnock’s having signed him for Cardiff City in 2016 and his presence and performances led to a Bluebirds promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

The 36-year-old’s final year in Wales was unfortunately disrupted by a cancer diagnosis, but after battling the disease for months Bamba is now cancer-free and wants one more year playing before he focuses on the coaching side of the game full-time.

And after impressing in a friendly against Rotherham United last night, Bamba is set to add to Warnock’s options at the back, with it looking as though the veteran manager is favouring a three centre-back system to start the new campaign.

The Verdict

It seems like a complete no-brainer to offer Bamba a deal if he’s been able to prove his fitness to Warnock and Boro’s staff.

Even if the towering Ivorian doesn’t play much over the course of the season, his experience of promotion can only be a plus point and he would be a big voice in the dressing room.

Considering Warnock believes that Bamba was one of their best players against Rotherham last night, it looks like there’s definitely a part for him to play this season and then he can focus fully on his coaching career next year – he could perhaps even become Warnock’s apprentice before carving out his own managerial career!