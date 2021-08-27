Middlesbrough on verge of sealing transfer agreement for 25-year-old

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Cameroon midfielder James Lea Siliki, according to reporter Loic Tanzi.

The 25-year-old, who is predominantly a central midfielder, is set to join the Teessiders on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season, with Boro holding an option to purchase Siliki.

Siliki was linked with Watford earlier this year but a move failed to materialise, however it now seems that he will get his move to England after all.

He made just seven appearances in Ligue 1 for Stade Rennais last season, playing just one match in 2021 but did appear four times in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite being born in France, Siliki has declared for Cameroon and received his first cap this summer when featuring against Nigeria and he could partner another international player in Neil Warnock’s midfield in Paddy McNair.

Siliki is set to be Middlesbrough’s 11th signing of the summer – that number including the likes of Jeremy Sivi and Toyosi Olusanya predominantly for the club’s under-23 squad – and there could be more to come at the Riverside if they can get deals over the like for Mitchell van Bergen and Andraz Sporar, although the latter seems more likely than the former.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have already added two midfielders to their ranks this summer in Matt Crooks and Martin Payero but it isn’t a surprise to see one more set to come through the door.

Jonny Howson is reaching the latter stages of his career and Paddy McNair can also be utilised in defence, so Warnock perhaps needs that extra body in there with a long season ahead for the club.

Siliki brings a lot of pedigree as well and also an international one having been recently capped for Cameroon and not only that but he brings some versatility as well as he’s able to play out wide if needed.

Boro seem to have cast a wider net over the globe in terms of their recruitment this summer and Siliki looks to be the latest player to add to their continental ranks, and there could be more to come with the likes of Sporar close as well.