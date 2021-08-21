Middlesbrough on the brink of completing transfer, medical scheduled

Middlesbrough have managed to agree a fee with Heerenveen for the potential signing of winger Mitchell van Bergen and he will now have a medical with the club, according to Football Insider.

It had been reported that Middlesbrough were lining up a potential move for Van Bergen before the transfer window closes as they target more attacking additions to their squad.

Football Insider reported previously that Boro have had an offer rejected by Heerenveen for the 21-year-old already this summer. That comes with the winger entering into the latter stages of his current deal with the Dutch outfit.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal Won more Lost more

It is now being reported by Football Insider that Middlesbrough have now come in with another offer for the winger that has been accepted by Heerenveen.

The 21-year-old has a result been granted permission to hold personal talks with Middlesbrough over the potential switch to the Riverside. While a medical has also been scheduled for over the weekend as Neil Warnock’s side look to wrap up the deal for him.

The verdict

This is excellent news for Middlesbrough and it suggests that their persistence in trying to agree a deal with Heerenveen for Van Bergen has paid off now for them.

Boro were clearly in need of adding to their options in the wide positions and the 21-year-old could well be an ideal option for them to have down the flanks with his ability to drive at defences and make things happen in the final third.

Van Bergen is a player with a lot of potential and therefore Middlesbrough could potentially have got themselves someone who they can develop and maybe even sell on for a large profit in the coming years if he adapts well to English football.

It might take some time for him to adapt to the Championship, but you would expect him to come good at some stage given he is a player with a lot of quality to offer.