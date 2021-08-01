Middlesbrough on the brink of announcing latest summer signing

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Martin Payero from Banfield, as per a recent report by Teesside Live.

The club completed the paperwork and finalised the move late last night and now they are preparing to officially announce the signing of the 22-year-old Argentine.

Payero previously agreed terms and completed a medical with Boro’s staff prior to linking up with his country at the Olympics in Tokyo and is now officially registered as their player.

The midfielder is currently isolating on Teesside, which means the announcement may well be delayed for a few days whilst he completes the period of isolation.

Payero’s arrival represents Boro’s sixth signing of what has been a busy summer at the Riverside Stadium and will undoubtedly be a signing which makes many sit up and take notice.

It is said that the Argentina player also had interest from the likes of River Plate, Boca Juniors and one of the two Milan clubs in Italy.

The Verdict

This signing is a major coup for Boro as they have managed to bring in a player who has the potential to go on to be a real star for both club and country.

The fact that they have beaten off competition from bigger sides to bring in Payero speaks volumes and it could well be one of the best Sky Bet Championship additions of the season if he hits the ground running.

It’s a player who will add some real dynamism in the centre of the park and it really helps to strengthen an area of the team which has been found to be lacking in recent years.

If he goes on to do well, I fully expect Middlesbrough to make a big profit when they eventually choose to sell him on to a bigger side in the years to come.