Highlights Middlesbrough aiming for top-six finish in 2024/25 after last season's 8th place finish.

Oli McBurnie could be a potential free agent signing, given his proven track record in the Championship.

McBurnie's availability on a free transfer could bolster Middlesbrough's attacking line for promotion push.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following a resurgence in fortunes during the latter stages of last season, Middlesbrough are poised to contend for the Championship play-offs in 2024/25.

The previous campaign was one of real turbulence at the Riverside Stadium, where Boro encountered natural - if not somewhat avoidable - teething problems after losing multiple loan stars in Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Ryan Giles. They did manage to pick themselves up as the season went on however, eventually finishing in 8th position and just four points shy of the prized play-off positions.

But a top-six finish will undoubtedly be on the agenda for next season and this summer transfer window poses a window of opportunity for Michael Carrick to help bridge that gap, which could include the free agent market. They've already signed one free agent in the form of Luke Ayling following his departure from rivals Leeds United, and may well look for another in the coming weeks.

Fan pundit keen to see Middlesbrough pull off Oli McBurnie transfer after Sheffield United exit

Oli McBurnie is one of the more high-profile players available on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield United this summer and his proven track record in the Championship is bound to create a second-tier scramble for his signature.

According to Football League World's Boro fan pundit Phil Spencer, the Teessiders should be taking a closer look at McBurnie as Michael Carrick seeks to bolster his frontline ahead of a potential promotion charge next year.

"I'm not convinced Middlesbrough will be looking at too many free agents this summer, I think if there was a deal to be done there then they'd have possibly already done it with Luke Ayling having joined on a free transfer," Phil admitted to Football League World.

"But one player who could be an interesting one to look at given the target areas Middlesbrough are looking at would be Oli McBurnie.

"His contract's come to an end at Sheffield United, he's now able to discuss terms over a potential move elsewhere this summer and I think purely on the basis of his pedigree at Championship level, he could be someone who could be a good option for Middlesbrough.

"He scored 22 goals in a Championship season for Swansea before completing a move to Sheffield United, and the season before last he scored 13 goals for Sheffield United in the Championship as well.

"He's got clear pedigree at Championship level, he scored six Premier League goals last season in that God awful Sheffield United team.

Oli McBurnie's Championship stats by season, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 Barnsley (loan) 17 9 0 2018/19 Swansea City 42 22 4 2021/22 Sheffield United 28 0 2 2022/23 Sheffield United 38 13 2

"He's a player who's available for nothing, I'm sure his wage demands would be quite significant given the calibre of player he is, he's 28 years of age so it's going to be a big contract for him, but I do think it's potentially a move that Middlesbrough should consider.

"Middlesbrough are looking to sign a striker this summer, I'm sure they'll be looking to get good value for money and knowing Middlesbrough and their recruitment team, it's more likely that they'll be scouring the continent or potentially looking for a loan move from the Premier League.

"But as I say, considering his pedigree at Championship level and the fact that he would be available on a free transfer, it's potentially one that Middlesbrough could look at and one which would certainly bolster our attacking line as Michael Carrick's team look to target promotion this season."

Oli McBurnie would be a statement signing for Middlesbrough

Acquiring McBurnie this summer would significantly underline Middlesbrough's desired promotion credentials moving into next season, because - as Phil rightly makes reference to - his pedigree in the Championship speaks levels.

He's a proven, tried-and-tested goalscorer, and while Boro already have a prolific frontman in Emmanuel Latte-Lath, top sides often tend to have serious competition for places - and they haven't got that at the very tip of their spear.

Admittedly, it would be a challenge for Carrick to ensure the duo both obtain ample, consistent game time, but there's worse headaches to have and he'll know that all too well.

McBurnie also knows what it takes to get out of this division and has proved himself to be a reliable source of goals when Sheffield United have been promoted previously, which is an important consideration that should form part of Middlesbrough's thinking.

His wages could be a potential sticking point, however, Boro could just be tempted to give leeway to that considering he can guarantee 15-20 goals at this level at his best.