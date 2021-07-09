Middlesbrough offered six-figure opportunity to swoop for 6-goal player

Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula has been given permission to train with Middlesbrough, as a permanent move could be on the cards, as reported by the Northern Echo.

The report states that the 26-year-old is valued at around £150,000 but a series of clauses could be added to any potential deal that may arise.

According to The Oldham Times, Bahamboula emerged as a fans’ favourite during the 2020/21 season, despite not being able to watch him from Boundary Park.

Bahamboula, who is also a Congolese international, rose through the ranks in France and has struggled to settle down thus far, with spells in Hungary, Algeria, and Romania, before joining the League Two club in October 2020.

The midfielder made 38 appearances for Keith Curle’s side last season, netting six times and providing eight assists as Oldham finished the season in a miserable 18th-place.

The verdict

Bahamboula’s 14 goal contributions from midfield suggest that he is a player who thrived in League Two. The Oldham Times cited his ability on the ball and the standard of his goals as reasons why so many fans took to him so quickly.

The fact that he has been chucked into English football and succeeded shows that he is a talented individual, who is rightfully attracting attention from higher-level opposition.

For Middlesbrough, they have lost George Saville, who was an attacking threat from a central midfield position, and this could be a cost-effective arrival to potentially step in.

If he does secure the move, it could take a while for him to adapt to the rigours of Championship football, however, the promise he has already shown suggests he could make that step up.

