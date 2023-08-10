Highlights Aston Villa may sell young striker Cameron Archer, potentially opening the door to Middlesbrough.

Unai Emery previously indicated that Archer would stay with Villa but reports are now suggesting he is up for sale.

There are thought to be other clubs interested, which may well make a deal very hard to do for the Teessiders.

Aston Villa are reportedly open to selling striker Cameron Archer offering Middlesbrough a glimmer of fresh hope that they could re-sign the 21-year-old.

Unai Emery had previously suggested that Archer, who has been linked with a move back to Boro after his impressive spell on loan there in the second half of 2022/23, was set to stay at Villa Park and be part of his first team squad this season but after an apparent U-turn, The Athletic has now reported that the Premier League club are ready to sell him.

Middlesbrough's stance on Cameron Archer

Boro beat off interest from a host of other Championship teams to sign the England U21 forward on loan in January, which proved to be a fruitful deal for both the player and the North East club.

Archer scored 11 times and provided six assists in 23 appearances for the Teessiders - becoming a key player as Michael Carrick's side reached the play-offs.

Defeat to Coventry City in the semi-finals means that the Riverside outfit are playing Championship football again this season but, according to The Northern Echo, they would have loved to re-sign the striker if possible this summer.

Any hopes of doing so looked to be over last month when Emery told Birmingham Live that both Archer and summer signing Jhon Duran would have roles to play at Villa Park this season - name-checking the pair as back-ups to Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa U-turn

However, it seems Villa's stance on the 21-year-old has now changed.

The Athletic has reported that the Midlands club are open to selling Archer, which offers Boro fresh hope - albeit fairly slim - of re-signing him this summer.

The report claims that there is strong interest from a number of suitors and that could make things difficult for the Teessiders.

It is fair to assume that Boro's Championship status may well be an issue - both financially and in the mind of the player - but with rumours continuing to swirl about the future of Chuba Akpom and the Villa academy product thriving under Carrick last term, there is now a fresh glimmer of hope about a return to the Riverside.

When is Cameron Archer out of contract at Aston Villa?

Archer penned a new five-year deal at Villa last summer, which is due to keep him under contract until 2027.

That means the Premier League club will be in a strong negotiating position and will want to be well compensated should the forward depart.

What could Cameron Archer cost?

Back in May, The Sun claimed that Boro may have to pay in excess of £20 million to sign Archer this summer - in a report that also indicated that the forward would be made a priority by Carrick were the Teessiders to secure promotion.

Carlton Palmer told FLW that he believed the Premier League club would consider offers in the region of £15-20 million, which he saw as a fair price.

That fee may well be out of Boro's price range right now but with Akpom continuing to attract attention, their transfer budget may be boosted soon.

That said, you'd imagine it may have to be a loan deal with an obligation to buy if they win promotion to the Premier League, which might not be enough to win the race for Archer.

Even so, that Villa are now considering a sale at all has offered fresh hope that a deal can be done.