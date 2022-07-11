Middlesbrough, Norwich City & Birmingham City among clubs in transfer battle for midfielder

Huddersfield Town are among a host of clubs, including Middlesbrough and Norwich City, who are looking to sign midfielder Aaron Mooy on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old starred for the Terriers when they memorably won promotion under David Wagner in 2017 and they then spent two years in the Premier League before the Australian moved to Brighton.

Since then, Mooy has moved to China and he is currently contracted to Shanghai Port, but it appears a return to the UK is on the cards after Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath confirmed the player is set to leave and therefore be available on a free.

“Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is set to return to England as a free agent after leaving Shanghai Port FC. Host of Championship clubs interested including Boro, Norwich City, Swansea, Birmingham, ex-club Huddersfield and others.”

Mooy is sure to want his future resolved quickly as he will want to be settled ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The midfielder played the full 120 minutes, and scored a penalty, as the Socceroos beat Peru last month to qualify for the tournament.

The verdict

Whilst it would be concerning that Mooy hasn’t played at a really competitive level for the past few years, he was a brilliant performer for the Terriers and did well at Brighton in England too.

So, you would have to say that he would be a real coup for any Championship side and you can understand why there is so much interest in the player.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up but it appears Mooy will have a big call to make in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.