Highlights Despite high hopes, Daniel Ayala's stint at Rotherham United was marred by injury and suspensions, leading to disappointment.

Ayala's career was tumultuous post-Middlesbrough as injuries plagued him at teams like Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

The seasoned centre-back's time in the Championship has been challenging, hinting at the toll of rigorous gameplay on Ayala's body and career.

Rotherham United must have thought they had struck gold when they managed to convince Daniel Ayala to sign for the club last October but the reality has been quite a disappointment for the Millers.

The Spaniard has featured in just seven league matches this season, with two red cards in as many games against Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle summing up a miserable season for both player and club in the current Championship campaign.

After seeing out his suspensions, the centre-back was ruled out for several months with an Achilles injury sustained around Christmas time, before mutually agreeing his departure from the club early last month.

The Yorkshire club were relegated last weekend after a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth at the New York Stadium so Ayala's underwhelming tenure has contributed to a disappointing campaign for the Millers and likely left a bitter taste for fans.

Daniel Ayala Championship career: Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City

After coming through the ranks at Liverpool, Ayala developed into a regular Championship performer over the last decade, although his first permanent move away from Anfield was also another switch that didn’t work out well for all involved.

After loan moves to Hull City and Derby County, the Spaniard moved to Carrow Road to join Norwich City for the 2011/12 campaign, with the Canaries forking out a reported £800,000 to acquire his services.

But injuries were to strike from the off during his time in Norfolk, with a knee complaint sustained in the League Cup against MK Dons ruling him out from August until New Year’s Eve, before only playing six more Premier League games in the rest of that season.

Clubs could see the promise that Ayala possessed, but keeping him fit enough to play a series of matches seemed to be the main issue - and is obviously something he still struggles with to this day - as Nottingham Forest also found out after taking him on loan in the following campaign.

After 14 appearances on the banks of the Trent, Middlesbrough brought him to Teesside - initially on loan - with compatriot Aitor Karanka immediately seeming to get the most out of him at The Riverside.

A goal on his debut would have done his chances of winning over his new fanbase the world of good, with a powerful header rounding off the scoring in a 4-0 trouncing of Doncaster Rovers before he repeated the trick twice more in his first six matches as a Boro player.

With his knack for finding the net at one end and keeping the opposition out at the other, Karanka convinced his bosses to sign the Spanish under-21 international on a permanent deal the following summer and Ayala repaid that faith with six more wonderful years in the North East.

Daniel Ayala stats (all competitions) Source: Soccerbase Norwich City Middlesbrough Rotherham United Appearances 10 216 7 Starts 9 207 5 Goals 0 23 0

Another goal on his permanent debut sweetened the deal before Boro rallied to reach the play-off final in his first full season at the club with Ayala thriving in his role at the centre of defence.

Both player and club went from strength to strength in the following campaign, with the centre-back oozing class at the heart of Karanka’s backline, whether that be in closing out opposition attacks or his assuredness with the ball at his feet.

Norwich and Rotherham fans must be left scratching their eyes at the sight of Ayala in those heady days at The Riverside; as he helped his side finish second in the Championship to earn promotion to the top flight.

A season in the Premier League aside, Boro were almost always competing at the top end of the second tier with the former Liverpool man in the backline, with the hunt for a play-off place a regular occurrence.

Injury-hit Ayala failed to deliver for Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United after Middlesbrough departure

That was up until the 19/20 campaign, where an injury against Preston North End on New Year’s Day brought an early end to his campaign, with the occasion at Deepdale unknowingly becoming his last appearance for the club.

The defender had made himself one of the first names on the team sheet when fit and available for Boro - with over 200 appearances for the club - and things haven’t quite been the same since for the centre-back.

56 league games over three seasons for Blackburn Rovers tells its own story about his post-Boro life, just as this season’s unpainted picture at the New York Stadium did before his untimely departure at the start of March.

At the age of 33, Ayala only has limited years in his career left, and his time with the Millers won’t have given him much chance of another Championship side taking a punt on him for the next campaign.

An excellent performer on his day, the Spaniard’s body seems to be giving in to a valiant career played for the majority in the second tier. The rough and tumble of Championship football can take its toll, just as Rotherham found out with Ayala to their cost.