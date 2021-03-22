Middlesbrough news round-up: Tavernier and Fry update, Warnock on contracts, Boss fumes after Millwall

Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes were dented by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on Saturday.

Grant Hall’s own goal was decisive at the Den but the visitors struggled to show the sort of quality that has had them flirting with the top six this term and suffered a defeat that has left them six points back.

Neil Warnock’s side now have the international break to regroup and with that in mind, we’ve pulled together all the latest Boro news this morning…

Warnock discusses future of Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry

Both players have been linked with a move to the Premier League previously and interest in them seems likely to be reignited in the summer.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock calmed fears over the duo’s future and indicated that both players would be at the club next season.

On Fry, he said: “I don’t think Steve Gibson would sell Dael Fry for any sort of offer.

“Steve is like me, if I’m managing here he wants me to be successful. He knows Dael Fry is a very important part of that. Clubs have had their opportunities in the past and have gone for other players.

“I’ve said to Dael, ‘if you think you’re going anywhere next year forget it pal, I’m here, you’re here’.”

On Tavernier, he added: “I had a chat with him about two months ago and I told him that I had decided to stay and that he wouldn’t be going anywhere, and he said ‘gaffer, I don’t want to go anywhere, I’m loving every minute’. I can’t ask anymore than that can I?”

“I think he’ll be playing in the Premier League not the season coming but the season after. You don’t know who with, but I think he will be playing in the Premier League that season.”

Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga contract update

Both Fletcher and Assombalonga are out of contract in the summer but it seems that neither player will pen a new deal at Boro before the end of the season, if they do at all.

Pressed on their futures, Warnock indicated that a decision over new contracts would have to wait until the end of the season.

He said: “I’m speaking to Ashley all the time and speaking to Britt and all the others, that’s how it goes.

“Those conversations have to remain private really.

“I don’t think there will be anything decided before then (the end of the season) now. We’ve only got nine games so we just have to concentrate on these games and then discussions I’m sure will take place in the summer.”

19 facts you may not know about the Riverside Stadium – But are they true?

1 of 19 The Riverside Stadium was opened before the year 2000? True False

Warnock offers scathing review of Millwall display

Middlesbrough’s defeat at the hands of Millwall was hugely disappointing – in terms of both result and performance – and the manager certainly didn’t hold back in his post-match review.

He told Teesside Live: “I don’t think they know how to go through the motions, I just think some of them might not want to compete against a tough, physical Millwall side. It was like playing with eight men at times. Next season we should have 11.

“I’ve never been as disappointed in the strikers as I was today. I thought they were absolutely non-existent first half. You can’t play without strikers.