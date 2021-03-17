Middlesbrough news round-up: Sunderland duo targeted, Paddy McNair’s injury, play-off hopes downplayed

Middlesbrough are facing a busy week in the Championship.

After securing a win against Stoke City at the weekend the Teessiders took on Preston North End on Tuesday evening – a game that they won 2-0.

Games are coming and thick and fast though, with Neil Warnock’s side now preparing for a trip to London where they’ll face Millwall this weekend.

While results on the pitch are vital it’s stories off it that are dominating the headlines at the moment.

Here’s the latest news to come from the Riverside Stadium.

Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones targeted

Middlesbrough are plotting a move for the Sunderland duo, Football League World exclusively revealed.

Neil Warnock’s side are desperate for a striker and with Wyke scoring 26 goals for the Black Cats this term he has emerged as a prime candidate.

The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and it’s said that the Teessiders are keeping tabs on his situation as they weigh up a potential summer move.

For Jones it could also be a busy summer.

The Rangers man has fallen out of favour at Ibrox and after impressing for Sunderland in recent weeks there’s a growing list of interested parties.

Sunderland are also likely to be keen on a move but any move could be tricky if Lee Johnson’s side fall short in their push for promotion.

Injury worry for Paddy McNair

The Northern Ireland international could face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Preston North End.

The versatile star has been vital for Middlesbrough this season and discussing the injury, Warnock says that they’re still awaiting word on the severity of the injury.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “It’s a funny one.

“It’s round the front of his kneecap.

“He knew straight away he’d have to come off. I haven’t spoken to the doc because I’ve had to do all the interviews. We’ll find out later.

“If he can’t play he won’t be going (on international duty) but I won’t say that until we know the damage.”

Neil Warnock rules Middlesbrough out of play-offs

A top six finish is unlikely for the Teessiders, according to Neil Warnock.

At the time of writing Middlesbrough are just five points away from the play-off spots but with games coming thick and fast that gap could be extended before the club play again – something which makes a late push unlikely, says the boss.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Warnock said: “I don’t think we have much chance, really. I don’t think you will have bookies giving us small odds.

“We’ve still got to keep winning and going down to Millwall (next) is not an easy game. But we go down there in good spirits and to win two in four days, you cannot do any more.”