Middlesbrough news round-up: Mendez-Laing’s future, enquiry for Rangers man, ex-boss linked to Birmingham City

Middlesbrough will be quietly hopeful that their play-off hopes are still intact after a good result over the weekend.

The Teessiders recorded a 3-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday which ensures that they remain eight points away from the Championship’s top six with just 10 games to go.

It’s clear that it will take a huge swing in fortunes for Neil Warnock’s side to pull it off, but there’s no doubt that they’ll keep fighting until the play-offs are mathematically ruled out.

While that’s going on there’s also plenty of other news coming from Teesside.

Here’s the latest news to come from the Riverside Stadium.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s future discussed

Neil Warnock says that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has nothing to prove as his future hangs in the balance.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season, but according to the Middlesbrough boss, there’s no pressure on the 28-year-old to impress him between now and the end of the season.

Asked about his future, Warnock told Teesside Live: “There’s a long way to go yet, he knows that. I’ve only just sorted myself out!

“He knows he doesn’t have to prove anything to me. I know what he can do. He just has to work hard to get fit.

“Sometimes when he’s come on he’s tried too hard and there’s no need to do that.

“He’s a worker as well. He works back.

“He’s really working his socks off every minute of the day and even on his day off he’s in working hard.

“So it’s great for him as he’s not had much of a look-in, just 15 minutes here and there, and you could see that if he gets up to scratch he will get some goals.”

Middlesbrough make enquiry for Rangers man

Neil Warnock’s side made contact with the Scottish champions to discuss the prospect of signing Jordan Jones, according to Teamtalk.

The winger has fallen out of favour under Steven Gerrard but could be in-demand this summer after an impressive loan spell with North East rivals Sunderland in League One.

According to the reports Stoke City are also keen as the prospect of a summer move gathers pace.

Ex-Boro boss linked with vacant Birmingham City post

Tony Pulis has been linked with the vacant Birmingham City job, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blues are looking for a new boss after news broke on Sunday afternoon claiming that Aitor Karanka had left his position at St Andews.

Birmingham are sitting perilously close to the relegation zone in the Championship and it seems that one former Boro boss could be in line to replace another as the Blues look to avoid relegation.