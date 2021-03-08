Middlesbrough news round-up: Coulson’s future in doubt, Gary Lineker reaction, Assombalonga’s absence explained

Middlesbrough have a week to dust themselves off after the disappointment of the Swansea City game.

Losing 2-1 was bitter blow for Neil Warnock’s side who will now turn their attention to a home clash with Stoke City this weekend as they look to reignite any hopes of securing a top six finish.

But following such a controversial game there was always going to be a number of big talking points.

Here’s the latest news to come from the Riverside Stadium.

Hayden Coulson’s future

Neil Warnock has cast doubt over the full-back’s Middlesbrough future.

Coulson has started just three league games this season and was demoted to the under-23s at the weekend instead of travelling to Swansea – something that the manager said was down to him needing game time.

Discussing the reason for his involvement in the under-23s, Warnock told Teesside Live: “I wanted him to have 90 minutes.

“I probably wouldn’t have used him so I didn’t want him to go all the way to Swansea and not play. I thought it was more important he got a game under his belt.

“It’s difficult for Hayden to come in at the moment, that’s why I wanted him to play in the 23.”

Asked if Coulson can force his way back into Warnock’s plans this summer, the manager said: “I’ve no idea, I don’t know what the squad will be, who’ll be leaving or whatever.

“When Marvin is coming on he’s doing well, that will be Hayden’s position so you just pick what you think is your best team.”

Gary Lineker responds to controversial Swansea City decision

The Match of The Day host described Middlesbrough’s disallowed goal against the Swans as a ‘shocker’.

The Teessiders fell to a 2-1 defeat with two questionable decisions in the match swinging in the favour of Steve Cooper’s side who escaped from the game with all three points.

But responding to a tweet from comedian and Middlesbrough fan Bob Mortimer, Lineker couldn’t hide his feelings.

Warnock explains Britt Assombalonga absence

Neil Warnock has revealed that Britt Assombalonga missed the clash with Swansea as he ‘wasn’t up to scratch in training’.

The striker was stripped of his captaincy last week and faces an uncertain future with his contract at the club due to expire at the end of the season.

As a result Assombalonga’s form has dipped and according to Warnock, that’s the reason why he was left out of the matchday squad.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “Britt wasn’t up to scratch on Friday [in training] so I said we’ll go with what we’ve got.”