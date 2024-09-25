Middlesbrough's nemesis Sam Gallagher is set to make his Stoke City debut at the Riverside Stadium this weekend, as Michael Carrick will be hoping for a reaction from his Boro players after their disappointing Wear-Tees Derby defeat to Sunderland.

As reported by The Northern Echo, Gallagher appears set to don the Stoke City shirt for the first time on Teesside this weekend, which is enough to send shivers down the spine of any superstitious Middlesbrough fan.

The 29-year-old has scored on two of his last three visits to the Riverside Stadium, and in three of his last six against Boro from his time with Blackburn Rovers, with the Teessiders being one of his most fruitful opponents when it comes to scoring against them.

Gallagher's record v Boro, per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 13 3 0

Indeed, only Preston North End (four) and Queens Park Rangers (six) have been on the receiving end of more Gallagher goals than Middlesbrough, a worrying thought given the importance of a Boro victory this weekend.

Gallagher set for Potters debut on Teesside

Signing a three-year deal with Stoke this summer from Blackburn, Gallagher would close the chapter on a five-year spell at Ewood Park.

“The direction that the Club wants to go in is what attracted me,” Gallagher told the Potters club website after his move to the bet365 Stadium was completed.

“There is an eagerness to climb the league which aligns with what I want to achieve. I feel confident in my abilities, I want to impact the team in a positive way and, most importantly, for the club to be successful.”

Unfortunately for the 6'4" striker, a groin injury has kept him sidelined through the early stages of the season, meaning Potters fans have had to endure a frustrating wait to see their new recruit in action.

But, that wait looks set to come to an end at the Riverside Stadium this weekend, as The Northern Echo report that the big striker has put that ailment behind him, and is ready to play on Saturday.

It is understood that Gallagher has been back in training with the first team squad, and is likely to be involved in new Potters boss Narcis Pelach's matchday squad to take on Middlesbrough.

Boro must take revenge on Stoke this weekend

A lot has changed at Stoke City in the month that has passed since the Potters ran riot at the Riverside, dispatching Middlesbrough by five goals to nil in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Steven Schumacher was in the Stoke dug out that night, but Catalan coach Pelach will take his place this weekend, after the former Norwich City coach was appointed as Schumacher's successor.

Since that night at the Riverside, Stoke have won just one of their following three Championship fixtures - a 1-0 away win at Plymouth - and needed penalties to progress past League Two Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup.

Pelach's first game in charge against Hull City was, for a while at least, going to plan, before the Tigers came back to bite the Potters in the second half and ran out 3-1 winners.

Middlesbrough are a wounded animal too. However, after a dismal afternoon at the Stadium of Light ensured frustration from supporters over Carrick's style of play and lack of bite in attack would continue to grow.

Boro registered just one shot on target at the Stadium of Light, which has seen gloomy clouds begin to form over the Riverside, as fans are beginning to grow tired of reading the same old Middlesbrough story so far this season.

That is that, for the most part, Carrick's men enjoy the majority of possession, and yet cannot find ways to hurt their opposition despite having what many would describe as some of the sharpest strikers in the division in attack.

Slow ball movement and tempo has seen well-organised and stubborn defences repel attack after Middlesbrough attack, and has seen Boro fail to see out narrow leads in some games as they've been made to rue their missed chances.

The defeat to Sunderland brought those early-season frustrations close to boiling point, and another similar showing at the Riverside this weekend could see things start to get ugly.

So, despite the expected arrival of their goalscoring nemesis, Middlesbrough must enact their revenge on Stoke City this weekend.