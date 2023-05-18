It will be another year of Championship football for Middlesbrough as the Teesside outfit were dumped out of the play-offs last night.

Gus Hamer's second half strike proved to be enough - and the only goal in 180 minutes - as Coventry City confirmed that they will appear at Wembley to face Luton Town a week on Saturday.

Boro have been fantastic under Michael Carrick's stewardship and whilst there will be disappointment now, they will have an excellent chance of thriving next season when they new campaign gets underway.

However, their resolve will likely be tested as several individuals within that Boro side have proven to be of a higher-level ability, and subsequently, it could be a rather long summer for the Teesside club.

Which Middlesbrough players could be targeted by the Premier League this summer?

Starting with Boro's main source of goals this season, it would be no surprise if Chuba Akpom is heavily linked with the Premier League this summer.

In fact, as per a report from talkSPORT back in March, six Premier League clubs were keeping tabs on the influential attacker who managed to claim the division's golden boot award.

Not only was Akpom's goalscoring knack a major pillar in Middlesbrough's success, however, he demonstrated excellent chance-creation abilities, fantastic hold up play and clever feet in what was an exciting campaign.

Another player who could feature quite highly on the radars of Premier League clubs this summer is Hayden Hackney who enjoyed a thoroughly impressive breakthrough campaign.

The technically-gifted and confident midfielder grew from strength-to-strength as the campaign wore on and emerged as a vital component in Michael Carrick's jigsaw.

What chance do Middlesbrough have in Keeping the influential duo?

This summer has the potential to be relentless as the Premier League holds an attentive eye to the top-end of the Championship and it will be interesting to see if Boro can keep the core of the squad together.

The project that Carrick has started in an exciting one and they will be confident that automatic promotion is very much achievable during the 2023/24 season, which will be the message he will relaying to his star performers.

Lucrative bids for Akpom may be difficult to turn down as the forward now nears entering the final year of his deal at the Riverside, however, Hackney's deal does not expire for another three years/

You would back Hackney to remain in the north east this summer but Akpom's situation is a little bit more difficult to fully assess.