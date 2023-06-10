Middlesbrough suffered defeat in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs and are now preparing for a seventh straight season in England's second tier.

Michael Carrick arrived at the Riverside in late October and made an impressive impact, and whilst missing out on promotion via the play-offs will always be disappointing, Boro are placed well to go again next season.

Of course, seeing lots of individuals shine last season, some Boro players have caught the eye of higher-level clubs, with the division's top scorer, Chuba Akpom being someone that has admirers in the Premier League.

What is the latest on the transfer front concerning Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom?

Chuba Akpom's future at Middlesbrough is an interesting one, with his original deal set to expire at the end of this month, however, Boro opted to trigger a one-year extension to secure his services until next summer.

The 27-year-old did deliver a hint that his future remains in Teesside beyond this season when speaking on the Boro Breakdown Podcast last week, however, the summer transfer window is only in its infancy and a lot can change.

A TalkSPORT report in March revealed that six Premier League clubs were tracking the Boro attacker, crediting the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton as two of the clubs interested parties, whilst relegated Leeds United were also mentioned.

As per a report from TEAMtalk from a couple of weeks ago, Brentford and Wolves are also Akpom admirers, whilst they also reiterated that Palace have long held an interest in the attacker.

Luton Town are the latest name to be involved in Akpom's pursuit, following the Bedfordshire club's promotion to the Premier League, as revealed in a Football League World exclusive.

What stance should Middlesbrough hold as Crystal Palace and Luton Town chase Chuba Akpom?

Of course, it is a difficult situation for the Middlesbrough hierarchy to be in, as they could cash in and allow Carrick to strengthen several areas within the squad, or keep him and hope that he can help fire the Teesside club to promotion.

There is also the possibility that he pens down a new deal at the Riverside, something that his recent comments might be hinting at.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon channel, Boro want £15 million for the 28-goal attacker amidst the interest coming from the Premier League.

At that price, there may be a reluctance for those Premier League clubs to meet, however, if the interest persists, it would represent good financial business if Boro are able to generate that fee for a 27-year-old who has a year left on his deal.

If he is sold at this price, Carrick will likely have the funds to bring in an Akpom replacement, whilst being able to strengthen competition levels across other positions too.