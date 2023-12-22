Highlights Middlesbrough need to sign Joe Worrall or Scott McKenna to prevent Paddy McNair's contract issues from affecting the transfer window.

McKenna and Worrall, who have been linked with Middlesbrough, could provide a significant boost to the club's defence.

Nuno Espírito Santo's decision to reintegrate McKenna and Worrall into the Forest squad has complicated Middlesbrough's pursuit of the defenders.

Heading into January, you feel like Middlesbrough need to tie up deals for Joe Worrall or Scott McKenna in order to stop Paddy McNair’s contract issues casting a cloud over the club’s transfer window.

The Northern Ireland international has yet to agree a new deal with Middlesbrough and the clock is ticking on his contract. The addition of a defender like McKenna or Worrall could signal the end of his time at the Riverside, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Having spent nearly six years at the club, McNair is one of the longest-serving players at the Riverside Stadium, with the 28-year-old a constant presence in the team since 2018.

However, he is one of the highest earners at the club, owing to his longevity and versatility, being able to cover in midfield and all over the defence.

Boss Michael Carrick has spoken about how nobody at the club has been offered a contract by Middlesbrough, with the limits of the EFL’s P&S rules affecting these new deals.

With some tasty transfer sagas looking likely to be on the horizon in January, McNair’s contract situation can not overshadow what could be a huge window.

Middlesbrough target Worrall and McKenna

Middlesbrough have been linked with two Premier League players, which could provide a huge boost for the club.

Eager to bolster their back line following the season-long injury to centre half Darragh Lenihan, Carrick has seemingly turned to Nottingham Forest for two defenders with proven experience in the Championship.

The club have reportedly targeted both Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall as potential January signings. The pair have been out of favour at the City Ground this season, and could look to leave in order to get some game time, which has been heavily reduced from last season.

Premier League minutes: 22/23 v 23/24 - Transfermarkt Player 2022/23 2023/2024 (so far) Scott McKenna 1,573 417 Joe Worrall 2,319 439

The pair had not been training fully with their teammates earlier this month, which seemed to suggest a move away from Forest was coming sooner rather than later.

However, new Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo has reversed that decision, giving the pair a way back into the Forest squad, much to the chagrin of Middlesbrough.

Carrick may have to move quickly if he is to secure their signatures, then, before they are handed a lifeline by Nuno.

It has been a relatively disappointing season so far for Boro, with additions gravely needed in January. The news of Worrall and McKenna’s introduction back into the Forest squad will not be what Carrick wanted to hear before the January transfer window opened.

With defenders Tommy Smith and Lenihan both out for the season, Middlesbrough need at least two defenders to add to their squad if they are to hope to challenge for a Premier League return. McNair's uncertain future only adds to the need for mid-to-long-term solutions.

Carrick will not sign players unnecessarily

McKenna and Worrall are both proven in the Premier League and the Championship, which is exactly what Boro need this season.

However, the transfer fee for both might have gone up with their reintroduction into the Forest, if they are still available at all.

Their exit from Forest seemed certain under Steve Cooper, but with new boss Nuno aiming to rescue his side from relegation, the two experienced defenders could be the key to Forest’s survival this season.

Not moving swiftly could leave Carrick in a lurch, however, with him potentially needing to find other defensive targets to focus on in the January transfer window or indeed looking to tie McNair down beyond his current deal. He's got players on the sidelines with injury and another facing an uncertain future in McNair. On the market as of last week were two adequate promotion-winning centre-backs that solve so many problems - if they are available, Carrick will want them.

However, he has noted that he doesn’t want to sign squad players unnecessarily, and hopes that he will have more players to choose from shortly. Signings will not be made for the sake of it, although Worrall and McKenna cannot fall into that category.