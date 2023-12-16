Highlights Middlesbrough is in need of defensive reinforcements and Liverpool's Conor Bradley is a potential addition for them.

Bradley has yet to feature in the Premier League but has made appearances in the Europa League for Liverpool.

Boro's defensive line has been hit with injuries, making the signing of Bradley a sensible move for both parties.

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements in January and Liverpool's Conor Bradley could be a fantastic addition for Michael Carrick's side if they can win the race for his signature.

TEAMtalk are reporting that the Liverpool defender is the subject of intense transfer speculation heading into the winter market, with Boro joined by Leeds United, West Brom, and Burnley as admirers of the young right-back.

Bradley has yet to feature in the Premier League for the Reds, but he has made two Europa League appearances for the club, including playing a full 90 minutes in the final group game against Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilliose, which Liverpool lost 2-1.

Now that the group stage is over, it is unlikely Bradley will be given many first-team opportunities in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, aside from FA Cup games potentially, leading to speculation over his future.

Carrick’s side are without a number of key players in their defensive line, and some reinforcements will likely be sought in January in order to provide extra cover.

Michael Carrick injury issues

Darragh Lenihan is set to miss the rest of the season, whilst Tommy Smith could be out of action for most of the campaign after rupturing his achilles. It leaves Carrick light in terms of defensive options within his ranks.

Lukas Engel, Dael Fry, and Paddy McNair have also sustained issues of late, meaning Boro are thin on the ground in terms of options, and may need one or two to bolster their ranks for the second half of the campaign.

Those injury issues have disrupted Carrick's side in more ways than one, with many of his players having to fill in away from their more natural position.

Sporting director Kieran Scott has indicated they will be in the market for additions to their defence and up front during the January transfer window, speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Teesside Live last month.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Bradley's signature, with the Clarets also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, but Boro have a stronger case to make to Liverpool about handing him regular game time.

Bradley's development is the priority for Klopp's side, and given Boro's shortage of options, it is surely a match that makes the most sense for all parties involved. Carrick's side must win the race ahead of their second tier rivals.

Conor Bradley's career so far

Signed from Dungannon Swifts as a youngster, Bradley spent just over two years in Liverpool's academy before heading out to gain senior experience on loan.

The 20-year-old returned to Anfield in the summer, having spent the 2022/23 season gaining experience. It was a productive spell in League One and Bradley was hugely impressive, with many perhaps expecting a loan to the Championship to be forthcoming.

A right-back by trade, Bradley made 53 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters last season. He also notched seven goals and registered six assists, often operating in a more advanced role as a right wing-back.

He has 13 caps for Northern Ireland as well, having made his debut for the senior side in May 2021 as a 17-year-old.

Conor Bradley's career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 7 0 1 Bolton Wanderers 53 7 6 Northern Ireland 13 0 0

Liverpool instead chose to loan out their other right-back of a similar age, in the form of Calvin Ramsay, to the Championship. He signed for Preston North End on a season-long loan, but perhaps January will find them both playing regularly and finding temporary homes in the second tier.