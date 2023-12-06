Highlights Middlesbrough's slow start to the season has turned around, with the team now 12th in the table and three points away from the play-offs.

The team needs a new center-back, and Nat Phillips would be a great addition, especially since he hasn't played much for Celtic.

Phillips is a strong and physical defender who can handle the demands of the second tier, and his potential arrival could have a similar impact to previous January signings for Middlesbrough.

January is always a pivotal month for clubs in the mix for promotion, and it looks like it will be particularly important for Middlesbrough.

Michael Carrick’s men start to find form

Many expected Boro to be pushing for a top six finish at least this season, after they had done so well following Carrick’s arrival in the previous campaign, which saw them finish in the top six.

However, the Teesside outfit endured a miserable start, as they picked up just two points from their first seven games, but they have turned the corner now, with the side 12th in the table and three points away from the play-offs.

Despite the increased optimism, Boro have a difficult December to navigate, with defensive injury issues presenting Carrick with a real headache over the next few weeks.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Boro should go back in for Nat Phillips

Even with the window over three weeks away, it’s pretty clear already that the priority for Boro in the market is a centre-back, and one man they should push for is Nat Phillips.

The 26-year-old was on Boro’s radar in the summer, but they missed out on a deal for the Liverpool centre-back, as he opted to join Celtic.

In fairness, it was an understandable decision. The Glasgow giants could offer the player European football, as well as competing for trophies.

But, things haven’t really worked out for the defender north of the border.

Phillips has played just four games for Brendan Rodgers’ side in the league, with Liam Scales preferred as Cameron Carter-Vickers’ defensive partner, so the ex-Bournemouth loanee has spent most of his time on the bench.

Whilst Phillips could extend his stay at Parkhead, his loan is only until January, so an exit could be on the cards.

And that would appear to suit all parties.

Firstly, Celtic have over £7m worth of centre-back signings failing to make the squad right now, in Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke, so they aren’t short of depth, meaning they will be willing to get Phillips off the wage bill.

Then, from the perspective of the player, he is surely desperate to get out playing each week.

Meanwhile, he would be the ideal addition for Boro, who are desperate for a dominant centre-back as they look to cope with the loss of Darragh Lenihan, who is going to miss the rest of the campaign.

In Phillips, Carrick would be getting a no-nonsense defender who will do the basics very well. He is aggressive, he can win the ball in the air, and he has the physicality to cope with the demands of the second tier.

The fact Boro were in for the player in the summer shows the boss appreciates his talent, and he has the added bonus of having won promotion from the Championship in the past, which he did with Bournemouth.

January proved to be the catalyst for a remarkable second half of the season for Middlesbrough in the previous campaign, and Carrick will be hoping his upcoming recruits make a similar impact - and Phillips could do just that if he arrives at the Riverside Stadium.