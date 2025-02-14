Middlesbrough appear fairly resigned to losing homegrown talent Hayden Hackney this summer – but the Championship play-off hopefuls have a clear succession plan in mind.

Boro have clearly sounded out a natural successor for Hackney, with the Teesside club having a move for talented Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton rebuffed in the winter transfer window.

Reigniting that interest in the summer will become near-mandatory if Boro do lose Hackney at the end of the season.

Fee gained from Hayden Hackney sale could be reinvested into Tyler Morton signing

Middlesbrough rejected two deadline day bids for Hackney from Champions League outfit FC Porto on deadline day, with further enquiries expected come the summer.

Whilst promotion via the play-offs may be enough to keep the 22-year-old at the Riverside, Boro chiefs are clearly planning for a life without the holding midfielder.

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Liverpool were reportedly looking for £20million for Morton, as well as preventing the 22-year-old from heading out on loan in hopes of receiving a permanent offer.

Of course, Middlesbrough are unable to offer anywhere near that reported fee, and found themselves priced out of the move again in January.

However, if Hackney is sold for a decent fee in the summer, Boro might be tempted to instantly reinvest that money into another talented midfielder.

Porto’s final bid for Hackney in the last transfer window was reportedly worth £10million, with Middlesbrough clearly holding out for more.

Their position in negotiations would be strengthened if Michael Carrick leads them to Premier League football this season, whilst another season in the second tier could see Hackney targeted by more sides in Europe’s top-flights.

Reuters

Morton himself will be well aware that his development is best served by playing senior football, with the midfielder going from strength-to-strength during his loan spell at Hull City during the 2023/24 campaign.

Last season marked back-to-back loans in the Championship, with his stint at Hull following a campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

During his loan spell at Ewood Park, Morton was signed to a new deal described as a “long-term contract”, further strengthening Liverpool’s ability to command a large fee for his services in any potential permanent transfer.

After making his breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Morton has been involved in a minor capacity under new Reds boss Arne Slot.

Tyler Morton's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (06/02/25) Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool U-21 40 9 9 Liverpool 14 0 1 Blackburn Rovers 46 0 4 Hull City 41 3 5 England U-21 8 1 2

There is a risk of Morton’s development being stunted by a lack of minutes, with Morton restricted to three appearances in EFL Cup, and one match apiece in the FA Cup and Champions League.

However, Morton will certainly be missing regular gametime over the next few months, after the decision was made for the 22-year-old to undergo surgery on a persistent shoulder injury.

The holding midfielder picked up the issue in a cup run-out against Southampton in December, and whilst he recently came back to face PSV Eindhoven in Liverpool’s Champions League dead rubber, it was decided that it was in Morton’s best interest to go under the knife.

Now facing up to three months out, Morton will be healthy again for pre-season – when he should be champing at the bit for regular first-team football.

Middlesbrough will hope they get the chance to bring the youngster to the Riverside - and must make Morton a priority if Hackney departs in the summer.