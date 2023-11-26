Highlights Darragh Lenihan's season-ending injury is a devastating blow for Middlesbrough and they must act swiftly in the upcoming transfer window.

Having picked up an injury earlier this season, losing Darragh Lenihan for any amount of time at Middlesbrough looked as though it would be a big blow.

Now, after being missing since September with an Achilles problem, it has been confirmed that the blow is bigger than expected.

As per Lenihan himself via social media, he is now set to miss the rest of the season for Michael Carrick's side.

Posting on Instagram, Lenihan confirmed the devastating news, writing: "Road to Recovery begins today after undergoing a successful operation."

"Gutted to be missing the rest of the season but I’ll be helping the lads as best I can from afar 🙌🏻."

Whilst this is a huge blow, it must simply spur Middlesbrough into action ahead of the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough linked with Nathaniel Adjei

One player that Michael Carrick's side have been linked to in recent weeks is 21-year-old defender Nathaniel Adjei, who could perhaps come in as someone that could cover for the absence of Lenihan.

As per The Sun, Middlesbrough are very keen on snapping up the Ghanaian, but, so are Sunderland, whilst Rangers have also sent scouts to watch him in action.

More recently, another fellow Championship side, Leeds United, have been credited with an interest.

Middlesbrough must push ahead of Sunderland and Leeds

Given the Lenihan news, Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough simply have to ensure they push ahead of both Sunderland, Leeds, and whoever else may be interested in Adjei ahead of the January transfer window.

After Lenihan's injury, Boro still have four recognised central defenders available, but all may not be what it seems.

One of those is Matt Clarke, for example, who has only recently returned to the club's bench, and is yet to make his Championship debut this season after a very very long injury lay-off.

Whether or not he is reliable enough to not invest in another central defender is highly questionable, and therefore, Boro must consider going for Adjei.

Furthermore, another of Boro's central defensive options is Paddy McNair.

Unlike Clarke, McNair is fit and firing, but there are other issues. The Northern Irishman is out of contract next summer, and after being linked with a summer move away, there is every chance interest could arise again in January.

The fact his exit is even a possibility following the Lenihan news means Middlesbrough must be prepared to get the chequebook out.

Last but not least, another of Middlesbrough's defensive options in terms of centre-backs is young Rav van den Berg.

The 19-year-old was signed by Boro in the summer having played in central defence back in the Netherlands. However, so far under Carrick, he has been deployed at right-back so far this campaign.

Last but not least, as well as the above, Sunderland snapping up Adjei would also strengthen themselves, whilst preventing potential play-off rivals from strengthening.

Although Leeds have automatic promotion hopes, they could easily end up in the play-off places, whilst Sunderland and Middlesbrough could be there or thereabouts in terms of the top six come the end of the campaign.

In light of the Darragh Lenihan news, then, for the reasons outlined above, Middlesbrough must ensure they push ahead of Sunderland, Leeds and anybody else in the race to sign Nathaniel Adjei this January.

There are big question marks over some of the club's other options at centre-back currently, and the the addition of another body at the back would certainly be welcomed.