Just two matches into the 2023/24 campaign and the warning signs for Middlesbrough are already growing in prominence.

During last season's emphatic dash towards the play-off semi-finals, Boro's buccaneering approach swept opponents by the wayside, with an unwavering emphasis on dominating the ball and dragging players out of position with expansive passing through the lines surfacing among the finest modus operandi in the Championship.

Indeed, one could make a strong case that only Burnley's modernised tiki-taka philosophy was easier on the eye.

But, despite the premature and tender age of the new season, Middlesbrough appear a far cry from implementing those ideologies to such devastating effect this time around.

Michael Carrick has, it must be said, navigated choppy and unforgiving waters in the summer window, one in which has seen him lose 29-goal forward Chuba Akpom and fail to strike loan returns for Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey, all of whom proved vital to their fourth-placed finish and precisely executed his ideas into practice.

It has revealed an antithetical set of circumstances in contrast to how a club of Boro's latest trajectory should really stand, as they have embarked upon the season looking considerably weaker than last time out, when, in reality, they should be even stronger ahead of a bid to finally return to the Premier League.

That ambition cannot yet be discarded, either.

Though, if it is to harvest into reality then Carrick will need to take a long, hard look at their opening two league encounters and source the requisite footballing profiles to address the blaring alarms that have sounded.

Middlesbrough's first two Championship games

The unpredictability entailed within the very essence of the Championship means that the script is rarely ever followed, but nonetheless, few could have anticipated how Middlesbrough would initiate proceedings.

For the inaugural curtain-raiser at the Riverside Stadium, they were put the sword by Millwall's Romain Esse- who only celebrated his 18th birthday in May- in a fixture that underlined their struggles to translate many of Carrick's footballing principles across the white line.

Sure, they kept the ball- 68% of it, in fact- but a mere two shots on target, an xG of just 0.78 and not a single big chance created provided all the evidence, albeit at an early stage, that Boro simply need a bit more.

For context, no team in the Championship amassed a higher xG than Middlesbrough's 73.9, and only second-placed Sheffield United created more big chances than their 76 in the previous season.

Opening day nerves are to be accounted for, mind, and Boro supporters can be forgiven for hoping and expecting to consume a renewed cohesive attacking unit in Saturday's trip to Coventry City.

It did not quite turn out like that, though.

The Teessiders were ran ragged by last season's play-off adversaries in a harrowing 3-0 defeat, which posed just as many question marks towards their defensive structure as it did for their rather one-dimensional forward rhythm.

Summer signing Morgan Rogers was deployed just behind the striker and proved the sole ringleader of his side's final third flow through drifting runs at defenders and into space, yet, it did not bear anything substantial.

Aside from the 21-year-old, Boro looked devoid of any verve moving forward as their wide players struggled to impact the course of the game and though their 1.33 xG and two big chances carved out arrived as an increase on the Millwall performance, they were once again unable to warm the palms of the opposition's shot-stopper more than twice.

Granted, the loss in the West Midlands has served to highlight more than one shortcoming, but the lack of goal threat and inventiveness throughout the attacking stable- notably from wide areas- is an undoubted cause of concern that simply must be actioned sooner rather than later.

The five strikes in 11 outings from Aston Villa's Ramsey supplemented an extra goal threat into Middlesbrough's forward line, whereas assist-kingpin Giles laid no less than eleven goals for his teammates, meaning that there are gaping holes that have been opened up and now need to be closed.

The styles of play do differ, but the end product benchmarks- and a bit more- could be reclaimed by re-launching their interest in QPR's Chris Willock in the wake of the club's reported stance of preferring to cash in on the 25-year-old than perennial playmaker Ilias Chair.

To do so, however, they will be tasked with overcoming competition.

Bristol City transfer interest in QPR's Chris Willock

As exclusively reported by us here at Football League World, Bristol City are looking to engineer a move for Willock, who is approaching the final twelve months of his current deal at QPR.

Of course, that makes him a property on the transfer front as clubs often cash in at this point to prevent the risk of losing an asset for nothing the following summer, and that is something that the Robins are actively attempting to utilise after already raiding QPR once this window.

But Willock will only follow defender Rob Dickie down the M4 if wage demands are met, with this factor proving a stumbling block in any potential deal as things stand.

While it would be easy to suggest that the Robins will now hold a significant transfer kitty at their disposal through the £25m sale of prodigious midfielder Alex Scott to Bournemouth, boss Nigel Pearson reiterated prior to the transfer departure that there is little scope for the club to go out and splash the cash, or even readjust their financial set-up to make room for new wages.

“I’ve already been informed our wage bill will be topped out," Pearson explained earlier this month on BBC Radio Bristol, via BristolWorld.

“As far as I am concerned, we’ve made a statement as a club and we’ve got ourselves into a decent position financially in terms of where we are.

"We’ve built a squad based on what our physical but our financial restraints are.

“All those things together mean we’re in a pretty good place, and we’ll be stronger if we keep Alex in.

"If he does go, as I say, if people think there’s lots of money to spend then that’s not the case."

Why should Middlesbrough hijack Bristol City's transfer interest in QPR's Chris Willock?

Importantly, Pearson's stance is highly suggestive that a deal for Willock will be tricky to broker despite the interest, something which Middlesbrough, who have received a cash windfall themselves from Akpom's £12m Ajax switch, would hugely benefit from capitalising upon and swooping in.

Willock's contractual circumstances also force QPR's hand in a favourable direction as far as Boro are concerned, and it is worth noting that they are a club marred by well-documented financial issues that result in frequent talent sales.

But why Willock?

QPR's trials and tribulations have not been limited to behind firmly-shut boardroom doors- instead, difficulties have fizzled out on to the pitch too.

Ever since Michael Beale's exit to Rangers last October, QPR have won just five league matches amid a fierce capitulation that has seen them implode from promotion hopefuls- they sat atop of the table at one stage- to relegation candidates both last and this season.

Naturally, then, vestiges of positivity and excitement at Loftus Road come at a real premium for supporters, but the maverick nature and, as such, the sheer encapsulation of natural footballing craft from Willock provides just that.

Alongside the aforementioned Chair, Willock looks out of place at QPR for all the right reasons.

Last season, Willock both fell unfortunate with injuries and later fell slightly out of favour under Ainsworth's direct, percentages football approach.

It was a season that, it must be stressed, was still surprisingly enough a drop-off from those gone by, but the underlying numbers remain illustrative of his talent in spite of such adversity.

As mentioned before, Middlesbrough are struggling to create and carve out too many genuine opportunities in the final third, though in the previous term, the winger trumped 97% of positional compatriots in the division for goal creating actions per 90 minutes with 0.54 and 90% for general shot creating actions (4.02) according to FBRef.

Baseline-wise, that goes beneath the six goals and two assists that Willock returned amid just 20 starts- not a bad outlay in itself- but the value of those underlying numbers and what can be yielded through such traits in the right system and environment arguably holds more significance.

So too does his ball-carrying ability, which, once again, ranks better than most in the Championship.

Under the same criteria, the former-Arsenal prospect scored above 90% for both successful take-ons (2.34) and carries into the final third (2.55), displaying a player not only willing to take enthralling individual risks but also one proactively and productively capable of driving his side upfield and into dangerous zones of the pitch.

In fairness, Middlesbrough do have these hallmarks to a fair degree through Sammy Silvera and Isaiah Jones, for example, but Willock's progressive carrying qualities do not just outclass theirs, but it has the final delivery for good measure, too.

His most productive campaign to date in 2021/22 saw him nestle the back of the net seven times and lay on a further 11, and while those numbers were, of course, unmatched in the one just gone, 0.33 goals per 90 still showcased his decisive threat through end product and placed him higher than 81%.

With everything in mind then, it is easy and enrapturing to envisage the influence that Willock could rubber-stamp in a team that is designed to optimise the strengths of individuals of his ilk, and under the tuition of a manager with a first-class coaching education and a healthy reputation for resourcefully getting the absolute best out of players- just ask Akpom.

Make no mistake about it, Middlesbrough have to conduct squad surgery in more than just one department of the pitch, but Willock would represent a seriously strong start and an elevation to how Carrick's principles are carried out from here on in.