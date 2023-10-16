Highlights Middlesbrough's recent winning streak shows they are capable of climbing up the table in the Championship.

Middlesbrough have bucked their ideas up in recent weeks and things are looking brighter at the Riverside Stadium.

The Teessiders started this season in pretty shocking fashion, especially given how fancied they are by many to challenge for promotion.

Things seem to have clicked a little more now, though, with them winning four on the spin in the league and looking like a side capable of really climbing the table in short order.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

They might be already thinking about January and where they can improve, then, but they could well be hamstrung a little bit by Financial Fair Play.

What is Middlesbrough's FFP conundrum?

Writing for Teesside Live, Middlesbrough reporter Craig Johns has revealed that January might not be too busy for Boro, as they are getting close to FFP issues:

"My understanding is that Boro were pushing things close with regard to financial fair play this summer. And unless really in need, they're keen to try and avoid the loan market as much as possible.

"Obviously there will be things they can do in January to give them a little ability to move. Potentially moving on certain players if they see fit would create some wiggle room. Paddy McNair will be an interesting one. He's one of Boro's highest earners and, with just six months left on his contract, won't get a new one at Boro on anywhere near the same kind of terms.

"If they could somehow move him on, that would be a massive help. Beyond that, as things stand, I'd be surprised if there was too much movement.”

Could Paddy McNair exit Boro?

And so, Johns' update begs the question, should Boro be looking to let McNair go?

He is a player that has given a lot to Middlesbrough in his time there since joining from Sunderland, but if his wages are proving now a bit of a sticking point financially for Boro, they are naturally going to be considering whether both need to agree to part ways.

With his deal expiring next summer, now is obviously the time to be thinking about cutting cloth accordingly, and whilst it'll be a shame for Boro to lose him for either a nominal fee or even for free, at least his wages would be off of their books.

Of course, there could be a negotiation that sees the Teessiders and McNair come to an agreement where his next contract is on smaller wages, but whether or not such a deal can be made remains to be seen.

In the longer term, then, moving McNair on might be best for the club.

Of course, losing someone with his ability and his experience would be a real shame but if the numbers are saying something is going to have to give soon, the club will always have to come first.

Boro are in a decent place, despite their tough start to the year, and should be able to move on without McNair, whilst also not carrying extra financial burden - it is a option they are going to have to explore.