Middlesbrough are interested in pursuing a deal for Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, according to the Daily Mail.

Worrall, who is also attracting interest from Leicester City, started Forest's opening five league games of the campaign - but has found his game time limited since then and will be hoping the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo can help to turn his career around at the City Ground.

He looked dead and buried under Steve Cooper - and there are no guarantees that he will be part of Nuno's long-term plans - so he may be assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Joe Worrall's potential options: Leicester City and Middlesbrough

A move to Leicester could give him an opportunity to push for promotion to the Premier League and there's no doubt that he would learn a lot under Enzo Maresca.

But he isn't guaranteed to win much game time at the King Power Stadium and if he doesn't, it will be pointless for him to leave the City Ground for the Foxes.

He may have a better chance of starting regularly at the Riverside, with Darragh Lenihan out of action for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Michael Carrick's side didn't strengthen their central defence too much during the previous window, so Worrall could be the reinforcement that the Teesside outfit needs.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Middlesbrough should negotiate loan-to-buy deal for Joe Worrall

It wouldn't be a surprise if Forest only sanctioned a loan move initially because he was previously a crucial player in the East Midlands.

But the central defender, who is a clear leader and has plenty of experience in the top two tiers of English football under his belt, could be a very suitable permanent addition at the Riverside at some point.

Only 26 at this point, Worrall could be an excellent long-term option on Teesside and considering their centre-back situation, he could be an ideal signing.

Matthew Clarke has struggled to make an impact for much of his time at the Riverside because of his injury woes, Rav van den Berg is still inexperienced and Paddy McNair's contract expires at the end of the season.

If Boro remain in the Championship, he could be particularly useful because he played a big part in Forest's rise to the top flight.

His leadership skills must also be commended - and if he isn't going to get back into the Reds' first-team plans - Boro should be looking to swoop with a loan-to-buy offer.

The money raised from Chuba Akpom's sale could help to fund a permanent move if that's on the cards.