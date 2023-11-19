Highlights Middlesbrough's recent squad overhaul has left them lacking a prolific striker and they are interested in Barnsley's Devante Cole.

Other Championship clubs, such as Swansea and Stoke, are also reportedly interested in signing Cole.

While Cole has been in excellent form in League One, his previous record in the Championship is a cause for caution for Middlesbrough.

After a poor start to the 2023-24 season, Middlesbrough finally found some form recently with seven wins in succession in the Championship.

Their overall results though are a far cry from what Michael Carrick was achieving last season when he was appointed as Chris Wilder's successor, as the ex-England midfielder engineered a complete turnaround in the club's fortunes and took them to the Championship play-offs.

It didn't work out for Boro in the end of course, and the sale of Chuba Akpom over the summer, as well as the loss of several talented loanees, saw somewhat of a squad overhaul earlier this year.

Mainly younger talents were brought in to freshen up Carrick's squad, but you'd have to say that it still feels as though the Teessiders are lacking a prolific out-and-out striker.

Boro's top Championship scorer this season is attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood with four goals, and when it comes to the centre-forwards, Josh Coburn has three goals and summer signing Emmanuel Latte Lath has netted just twice in the league.

One player who could potentially help to fix that is Barnsley striker Devante Cole, who Boro were linked with a swoop for in late September in a report by TEAMtalk.

Which other clubs are interested in Devante Cole?

Boro are not the only team to be linked with the son of ex-Man United and England icon Andy Cole though, with other Championship sides said to be keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

Swansea and Stoke were two clubs also linked with the prolific attacker, whilst Bristol City - a former club of Devante's father - were also reportedly in the mix.

The interest does not come as much surprise though considering Cole started the 2023-24 season in red-hot form in League One for the Tykes, netting nine goals in as many matches to open the campaign.

Cole's tally currently stands at 11 goals from 16 appearances, and he is just four goals away from equalling his 2022-23 tally, which was done over a period of 48 matches.

Some players are just late bloomers, and whilst Cole has scored goals in his career, this is the most prolific stint to date that he has had.

Devante Cole Last 5 League Season Stats (As Of November 17, 2023) Season Team Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Motherwell (loan) Scottish Premiership 19 4 1 Doncaster Rovers League One 9 0 0 2020-21 Motherwell Scottish Premiership 27 11 6 2021-22 Barnsley Championship 24 1 1 2022-23 Barnsley League One 48 15 3 2023-24 Barnsley League One 16 11 2

Would Devante Cole be able to step up to the Championship?

At the age of 28 though, and given his previous record in the Championship, Middlesbrough need to take extreme caution if they really are interested in Cole.

Cole has spent most of his career at League One level, but when Wigan signed him in 2018 and then got promoted to the Championship later that year, they did not use him once in the second tier of English football, instead loaning him out to Burton Albion and Motherwell.

His only season in the Championship was with Barnsley in 2021-22 as they struggled under Markus Schopp and then Poya Asbaghi, but in fairness to Cole, he never really got a regular run of starts as he was often used in cameo appearances off the bench.

League One has been more to his liking, especially this season, but the temptation to bring him to the Championship is there because he's now finding the back of the net with regularity and his contract situation, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2024 at Oakwell, means that there could be a potential bargain for a second tier side.

For Boro though, it may be worth just sticking and persisting with Coburn and Latte Lath, or instead of Cole bringing in a Championship-proven striker.

If Carrick really wants Cole at the Riverside Stadium though, it is going to be a huge gamble on a player that hasn't been able to show form at the level that Boro need, so the club need to be sure that he is worth the punt.