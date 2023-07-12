Middlesbrough have been very busy in the transfer market this summer, with Michael Carrick looking to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

The new recruits all look exciting on paper, with Boro generally targeting young, hungry players to add to the squad.

Whilst fans will be happy with the way the group is shaping up ahead of the new season, there’s one key position that needs addressing this summer - a striker.

Cameron Archer returned to Aston Villa after his productive loan spell, and he will be sorely missed considering how good he was for Boro over the past six months. Plus, with Chuba Akpom entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, there is a possibility he could be sold.

Therefore, if Boro are capable of going big on one player this summer, it should be a number nine. And, one man who would fit the bill for the Teesside outfit is Ross Stewart.

The Sunderland player is believed to have been on the radar of Boro in the past, but no deal could get done. However, like Akpom, he only has a year left on his deal, and Tony Mowbray has admitted that he would ‘understand’ if Stewart doesn’t sign an extension.

If he doesn’t sign fresh terms, the Black Cats will know they should cash in, instead of letting Stewart potentially leave on a free transfer next year.

So, Boro, and others, will be keeping tabs of the Scotsman’s situation, and they must be ready to pounce.

In terms of his qualities, the 26-year-old fits what Carrick would want from his striker. He is capable of linking play, with decent technical ability, he will run the channels, and he can be the focal point for the team to play off. Most importantly though, he scores goals.

Generally, to be successful at this level you need a prolific striker, and Stewart has shown he can do that.

After hitting a hugely impressive 26 goals to help Sunderland to promotion from League One, he managed 10 in 13 Championship appearances last season before injury restricted his progress.

That is a small sample size, but Stewart was hugely effective in those games as well, with his all-round contribution standing out. Given his physicality, he is a complete forward at this level, and could thrive in an attacking set-up like Boro, who play on the front foot like their north-east rivals.

The prospect of Steart linking up with Akpom, or Isaiah Jones, is one that would scare the opposition, and his profile would give Boro another attacking weapon, as they could play longer if needed.

Perhaps the only concern regarding the former Ross County man is his injury record, as he has had a few problems in recent years. But, if he can stay fit, he is undoubtedly one of the better strikers in the Championship.

All connected to Middlesbrough are excited about the journey they are going on under Carrick, but he still needs more players if he is to make the team a successful one next season.

With Mowbray opening the door for Stewart’s departure, Boro should be doing all they can to convince him to sign, as he could make the difference between promotion to the Premier League and coming up short again.