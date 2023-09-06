Highlights Middlesbrough's season hasn't started well, sitting bottom of the table without a win in the league.

Losing key players and struggling to score goals are major concerns for manager Michael Carrick.

The 2023/24 season hasn’t gotten off to the start that most Middlesbrough fans would have expected heading into the new campaign.

Boro’s fortunes completely turned around when Michael Carrick was appointed manager in October of last year.

The club flew up the table and put themselves in a position where most people favoured them for promotion. However, it wasn’t meant to be, as they were defeated by Coventry City over two legs.

Boro remaining in the Championship meant they came into this campaign as one of the early-season favourites for promotion.

But on the pitch, it hasn’t played out like that, as they sit bottom of the table and without a win in the league.

Unfortunately for Carrick, Boro lost some key players throughout the summer, either due to being sold or because their loans had ended at the club.

So there has been a lot of turnover in the last few months, but one area that will be a big concern for Carrick is the fact that his team is struggling to score goals, with only three coming in the league so far.

Therefore, they couldn’t go far wrong looking at the free agent market to try and solve their scoring woes, and one player in particular may be a useful buy: ex-Burnley and Watford striker Andre Gray.

What is Andre Gray’s current situation?

Gray has been playing his football in Greece for the past year, as he joined Aris Saloniki from Watford on a free transfer.

However, it has come as a surprise that Gray has now become a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Greek side.

The forward scored 13 times in 39 games for the club last season, but now finds himself searching for his next club.

There has been reports that Championship teams are interested in the forward, as he eyes a possible return to England.

Gray is no stranger to the Championship, and this decision should see a team like Middlesbrough act and try to bring in the 32-year-old.

Why should Middlesbrough sign Andre Gray?

Losing Chuba Akpom was and will continue to be a big blow for Middlesbrough and Carrick, as the forward was so important to the team and was a main factor in them reaching the play-offs.

His departure has meant Middlesbrough have had to replace him, and given they have brought in Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta, who has no experience of the Championship, they are struggling in front of goal.

One thing that Middlesbrough improved on when Carrick arrived was scoring, as they became a more attack-minded team. That hasn’t continued this season, and they look to struggle in front of goal no matter who plays.

Therefore, with Gray now becoming a free agent, Boro couldn’t go wrong in adding the experienced forward to their ranks, even if it is until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is very much proven in the Championship, with a number of seasons under his belt, but it was probably the 2015/16 season that was his very best.

The forward scored 23 goals in 41 appearances, but his all-around game made him deadly at this level. That season, he averaged 2.7 shots per game while also averaging 0.9 dribbles per game, which resulted in him being fouled just short of once per game, as per WhoScored.com.

Gray didn’t get involved in the game much that season, only averaging 13.7 passes per game, but 0.8 of them were considered key passes, which resulted in him assisting eight times, as per WhoScored.com.

Of course, that was seven years ago; Gray isn’t going to be the same type of player, but he proved at QPR recently that he can still score goals at this level and has continued to do so in Greece.

He may not be the most eye-catching addition, but to add some experience and know-how to his frontline, Carrick couldn’t do much wrong by adding Gray as he looks to improve his team's scoring chances.