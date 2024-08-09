Despite much expectation around the Riverside Stadium, the 2024 summer transfer window has been a fairly quiet one for Middlesbrough thus far.

Luke Ayling, Delano Burgzorg and Luke Ayling represent the current captures for popular boss Michael Carrick, who will hope to guide Middlesbrough to a top-six finish in 2024/25 after a slow start saw them fall just short last time out.

In all fairness, Carrick already possesses a talented, young squad at his disposal, which he's set to add to with the imminent signing of Micah Hamilton - and the Morgan Rogers comparisons are hard to ignore.

Middlesbrough set to sign Man City attacker Micah Hamilton

Middlesbrough are poised to complete the signing of Hamilton in the coming days. According to The Northern Echo, a medical has been scheduled for Hamilton ahead of a permanent undisclosed transfer.

Reports elsewhere had claimed of a £3.5m agreement between the two clubs alongside an £11m repurchase option for Man City, although The Northern Echo's update suggests the fee is wide of the mark. However, it does disclose that Man City will have both a sell-on and buy-back clause.

Though it's not yet clear just how much Middlesbrough will be shelling out for Hamilton, it very much appears as though the deal is teetering on completion and they may hope to have their man before Saturday afternoon's Championship curtain raiser at home to Swansea City.

Micah Hamilton could be Morgan Rogers mark 2 at Middlesbrough

A graduate of Man City's vaunted youth academy system, Hamilton made three senior appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the 2023/24 term and returned his first professional goal during a 3-2 UEFA Champions League group stage victory away to Red Star Belgrade back in December.

Micah Hamilton's 23/24 stats for Manchester City, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals FA Cup 1 0 UEFA Champions League 2 1

That in itself represents outstanding pedigree for the Championship, where Middlesbrough will hope Hamilton can have all the different and replicate the success of another ex-Man City forward in Rogers.

Indeed, Rogers only signed for Boro last summer but made such an impression that Aston Villa sealed a swoop by the time the January transfer window rolled around, bringing the prospect back to the Midlands for an initial £8 million fee that could eventually rise all the way to £15 million, as per a report from the BBC.

Rogers caught the eye for Villa as they secured Champions League qualification by finishing in the top-four, and Middlesbrough will be deserving of credit when he's lining up on club football's premiere podium next term.

Similarly to Rogers, there's every chance that Hamilton - who hasn't even signed for Boro yet - could end up moving on before too long should he enjoy a fast start to life on Teesside

He certainly appears to be an outstanding acquisition; quick, tricky and direct, Hamilton is most at home on the left-hand side of a front three but can play on both flanks and through the middle.

It's worth remembering how versatile and multi-faceted Rogers' footballing profile is too, which is certainly desirable for Premier League clubs.

Those qualities should also translate well to the second-tier and in Carrick's demanding system, where attacking tactical flexibility is vital - as the likes of Riley McGree, Marcus Forss and Rogers himself can all attest to. All things considered, though, Hamilton probably slots straight in.

Isaiah Jones, who is superbly talented and looked back to his best last season, is a real shoo-in on the right-hand side but Boro had something of a crisis on the opposite flank and Hamilton has all the qualities to make that berth his own.

Hamilton is evidently leaving the Etihad Stadium to show his worth in the senior game, and it's inconceivable that Boro won't give him that opportunity from the offset.

Sure, he'll need some time and, indeed, latitude to settle in and adapt to the system as all new signings tend to, but it's important that Boro get off to a strong start next season as that was their achilles heel last term - and Hamilton could be key to that.

At 20 years old, he feels like a long-term signing, but if he can replicate Rogers' impact then he may end up being at Boro for a good time instead of a long time.