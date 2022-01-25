Middlesbrough monitoring Newcastle United man ahead of potential transfer move

Championship side Middlesbrough are currently interested in a potential move to take Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick to the Riverside Stadium, as per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 29-year-old has made just three Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe this term, rarely featuring even under his predecessor Steve Bruce earlier in the season with the Irishman seemingly becoming something of a fringe player.

In fact, the only match he has started for the Magpies during the 2021/22 campaign thus far was in the Carabao Cup against Burnley back in August – and this lack of game time could open the door for a potential St James’ Park exit for the midfielder this month.

One side that are thought to be interested in a move is second-tier outfit Middlesbrough, who have already strengthened their squad considerably in the past year, both under Neil Warnock and predecessor Chris Wilder.

Already bringing in Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly (both loan deals) and Riley McGree this month, the latter has failed to rule out more arrivals at the Riverside Stadium between now and the end of the transfer window.

There is also a need to balance the books though, so it remains to be seen whether this deal materialises with a fee likely to be demanded by Newcastle who may also want to remain financially prudent despite wanting to spend big following their takeover in October.

The Republic of Ireland international’s deal doesn’t expire until 2024, so it may take a considerable bid to lure him away from Tyneside despite his limited playing time this season.

The Verdict:

This would be an interesting move for the Teesside outfit and would be an impressive one considering Hendrick’s pedigree, but it’s probably one they could leave until the summer unless James Lea Siliki is on the move.

Many Boro fans have been critical of Siliki during his time at the Riverside and would prefer to send him back to parent club Stade Rennais – but for the sake of finances – it would probably be better if the club avoid bringing in another central midfielder unless the Cameroonian goes.

McGree has also come in this month as another midfield option – and with Paddy McNair also able to step in – it may not be the very best move to make at this time.

Remaining financially prudent has to come above further additions, even with a potential Premier League place on the line and whilst his addition would provide more competition, it may also risk creating unhappiness if another central midfielder is left out regularly at his expense.

However, this interest has failed to turn into anything concrete at this stage, though it will be interesting to see what happens with this deal and how well he fits into Wilder’s plans if the 29-year-old did take the step down.