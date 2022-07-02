Middlesbrough monitoring 30-year-old ahead of potential offer

Championship outfit Middlesbrough have taken former Stoke City right-back Tommy Smith on trial as they take a closer look at the 30-year-old, according to Teesside Live.

The ex-Huddersfield Town man was released by Stoke at the end of the last campaign, a decision that may have come as a surprise to some considering the fact also severed ties with another wing-back option in Tom Ince.

He made 32 league appearances during the 2021/22 season, recording one goal and six assists in the process as a regular starter for Michael O’Neill’s men when available.

The 30-year-old is now able to ply his trade for another club after officially being released yesterday – and Boro have taken him on trial as another wing-back option on the right-hand side along with Isaiah Jones, Djed Spence and Darnell Fisher.

Spence, however, is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Fisher’s future is unclear after spending last season out injured, with the latter not certain to be in Chris Wilder’s plans.

As per Teesside Live, Smith has been training with the second-tier side throughout this week and will play a part against local team Bishop Auckland this afternoon.

The same outlet has confirmed Wilder’s side could potentially offer him terms to seal a permanent move to the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict:

Playing a decent number of times last season, Smith could be a good option to have on the right and considering he’s already become accustomed to playing as a wing-back, there are few downsides to this move.

Also plying his trade in the top flight before with Huddersfield, he may be a useful squad player to have if the Teesside club win promotion back to the Premier League, something that’s a real possibility considering their progress under Wilder.

They need to address other areas as well including their forward department with a considerable amount of money likely to be needed to put together a front line capable of firing the club to promotion.

This is why targeting a free agent like Smith could be useful – and it’s not exactly an addition that will be too costly in the unlikely event that Spence isn’t sold and remains at the Riverside beyond the summer.

You have to worry for Fisher though – because he will want to be playing as much as possible in his quest to make up for lost time and if the 30-year-old comes in – that could limit his game time drastically.