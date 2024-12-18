Middlesbrough winger Delano Burgzorg might have given Boro head coach Michael Carrick a Riley McGree-related selection dilemma following the Teessiders' 1-0 win over Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick's Boro side put a disappointing 3-1 away defeat at Leeds United behind them with a victory over Millwall last time out, with Emmanuel Latte Lath's 10th minute strike being all that was required to secure three important points.

The Middlesbrough head coach was forced into a personnel change on Boro's left flank for this encounter, as Riley McGree had been suffering with a chest infection after having started at Elland Road.

That meant summer signing Delano Burgzorg was given the nod to replace the Australian international - who has been Carrick's historically preferred option on the left -, and the Dutchman's performance may well have given the Boro boss food for thought moving forward...

Delano Burgzorg puts in strong showing vs Millwall

Having started just seven of Middlesbrough's 20 Championship games prior to their clash with Millwall, Burgzorg has been deployed in more of a rotational role since arriving from Mainz in June.

The 26-year-old came with reviews of being somewhat of an enigmatic player, with the tendency for his ability to deceive as much as it did flatter, but also with the notion that should Carrick find the right key, Middlesbrough could unlock a potentially excellent winger.

Burgzorg's stats vs Millwall (14/12/24) - per FotMob Accurate passes Successful dribbles Accurate long balls Recoveries Was fouled Chances created Rating 27/34 (79%) 2/5 (40%) 4/6 (67%) 7 5 2 7.3/10

Burgzorg's two chances created were more than Finn Azaz (one), Latte Lath (one) and Hayden Hackney (one), and was the same number that Ben Doak created before he was subbed after 75 minutes - per FotMob.

He was also the most fouled player in the match with five (per FotMob), which may not sound like an overly important stat, but given the fact Middlesbrough were holding onto a one-goal lead, those fouls gave Boro the chance to reorganise and slow the game down to their benefit.

Boro's number 10 was a constant thorn in Millwall's side all afternoon, with his work-rate and attitude fueling a performance that saw him cover just about every blade of grass.

It will have been a display that thoroughly encouraged Carrick that his recruit is showing signs of blossoming into the player Boro hoped and believed he could become, and it was the kind of showing that could make him hard to drop for Middlesbrough's trip to Plymouth at the weekend even if McGree has shaken off his illness.

Boro can ease Ben Doak over-reliance

One of the shining stars of the Middlesbrough show so far this season has been Liverpool loanee and Scotland international, Ben Doak.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation on Boro's right-wing, drawing plaudits from across the division, and the undivided attention of opposition left-backs.

So many of Middlesbrough's attacks have been funneled down his side of the pitch, and understandably so given the chaos he's been causing, but that has led to some concerns that perhaps Carrick's side are becoming to one dimensional in attack.

Doak is a traditional, direct winger who is rarely seen drifting inside, and is a player who is vital to creating and holding the width in Carrick's system. McGree, on the other hand, is more of a free-roaming wide player, who loves to float across the pitch and pick up dangerous positions wherever he spots an opportunity.

That's worked too, as his one goal and five assists in 13 Championship appearances so far can testify for, but he has struggled to make an impression on games at times this season.

Having one winger as high-energy, direct and as aggressive a ball carrier as Doak is, is challenging enough for opposition sides to contain, but having another player of that profile on the opposite flank is an even greater challenge.

“Della has done very well," said Carrick via The Northern Echo recently. "He’s different to the other players we’ve got in those kind of positions in many ways, with his style and what he’s good at.

"I think it’s important to have that flexibility and that variation. It’s a bit similar to when you’re comparing Manu (Latte Lath) and Tommy (Conway) – they’re both effective, and it’s very, very difficult to choose from game to game.

"They’re both equally as effective, but slightly different. Della has come in and shown what he can do, what his strengths are, and how much he can impact us and be part of the group for the rest of the season."

Therefore, Carrick might just have been given a selection headache by Burgzorg moving forward. McGree has always been a player that the Boro boss loves and values in his team, but Burgzorg does offer something that little bit different to the Australian that has been working so well for Doak and Boro on the right.